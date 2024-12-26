President Irfaan Ali gifts homes to single mothers under 'Men on Mission' Initiative

The keys were handed over to the recipients by the President Dr. Irfaan Ali in a ceremony attended by several dignitaries of Guyana.

Two single mothers in Guyana received keys to their brand-new house on Christmas morning, as a part of President Dr Irfaan Ali’s ‘Men on Mission’ initiative.

The beneficiaries who became the recipient of new homes are 74-year-old woman Kirtimatie Ramraj who lives with her differently abled child in Good Hope, East Coast Demerara and a 43-year-old single parent Denise Blades in South East Cummings Lodge.

The keys were handed over to the recipients by the President Dr. Irfaan Ali in a ceremony attended by several dignitaries of Guyana.

President Irfaan Ali on handing over ceremony

Shedding light on the Men on Mission Initiative, the President Dr Irfaan Ali said that it is all about giving people a shoulder, comfort and uplifting communities across Guyana. He added that this handing over ceremony is a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication to supporting those people who are in need.

He added that their main focus is to enhance the living conditions of vulnerable groups, including the disabled, pensioners, victims of natural disasters or fires, and single parents.

President Irfaan Ali during MOM ceremony The President further went on to add that the handing over keys to brand-new house to two single mothers shed light on their commitment towards uplifting communities across Guyana while fostering a positive and supportive environment all the citizens of the nation.

“Men on mission is about reaching the unreach, reaching the untold story, digging deep, finding and grounding with people, giving people an opportunity, giving people a shoulder, giving people comfort, leading a direction, and opening up opportunity.”

Beneficiaries extended gratitude

While extending gratitude to the authorities, the 43-year-old Denise Blades said that this new house marks a crucial moment in her life. She highlighted about struggles which has faced in her life, including supporting her family through odd jobs while battling health challenges and many others.

She added that this new house will bring a ray of hope in her life and expressed her desire to look forward to a more secure and safe future with the new house.

The beneficiary also especially thanked the President for making her dream come true this Christmas morning. She noted that she can now proudly say that she has acquired her own home.

The 74-year-old Kirtimatie Ramraj, a mother of two children also expressed her gratitude as she also received the keys to her new home. She commended the government, including President Ali for working towards the welfare of the citizens.

Built more than 60 houses: President Irfaan Ali

Emphasising on the houses built by them under the Men on Mission Initiative, he added that they have constructed more than 60 homes and completed hundreds of home improvement projects.

He added that Men on mission has touched the lives of thousands of Guyanese across the country. “Today, you can go to the bank with a structure, and the bank would at least give you $7,000,000. That is the value that we have created in our life,” noted President Ali.