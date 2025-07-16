St Vincent and the Grenadines to host major International Cricket Festival this August

Tourism Minister Carlos James says the festival will blend cricket with Caribbean culture, aiming to boost sports tourism in the region.

St Vincent and the Grenadines is set to stage an international cricket festival in August to promote Caribbean cricket and its culture. SVG Tourism Minister Carlos James revealed that the entire tournament schedule will very soon be made public. He described the festival as the biggest and the most exciting in the region.

“You will hear about it very soon within the next couple of days – an emancipation Cricket Festival, which is going to feature international cricketers from as far as Bangladesh, West Indies cricketers from the region, cricketers from England and cricketers from the United States,” said Minister James.

West Indies cricket legends to join the event

The Emancipation Cricket Festival will feature players from all over the globe, including participation of cricketers from Bangladesh, the United States, England, and the West Indies. Notably, one of the main highlights of this event will be the presence of West Indian cricket legends from the 1975 World Cup team.

The presence of these players will make it a special event for the fans and the experience of young players. Moreover, these legends helped make the Caribbean famous in the world of cricket.

Also, Minister James said that the festival is about more than just cricket.

He said, “The event will coincide with the theme of emancipation as stakeholders look at how they are going to marry sports tourism with festivals and the cultural components. This approach reflects a growing trend in Caribbean tourism, where destinations are leveraging their unique cultural stories to create more authentic and engaging visitor experiences”.

SVG Government to host events every month to boost tourism

The Emancipation Festival is part of a greater initiative that is aimed at the growing tourism sector of St Vincent and the Grenadines all-year round. Further, the government is making plans to organize events every month to keep the island action packed.

In addition, large-scale parties will be hosted in October 2025, to mark St Vincent’s independence. In November, it will host the annual Cannabis Festival, and in December, the annual Night Mornings event will take place.

Minister James reports that these events are focused at enhancing the enjoyment of local and foreign guests. The Emancipation Cricket Festival will be the largest event of its kind ever to take place in the country as it is expected to draw in international audiences and put St Vincent on the map as a premier destination in the Caribbean.