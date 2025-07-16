Volcano erupts again on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula amid ongoing volcanic activity

The eruption began early in the morning, following a series of small earthquakes felt the night before.

16th of July 2025

Iceland: A volcano erupted at the Reykjanes Peninsula early Wednesday, on July 16, exploded in the sky with a little lava, not enough to affect the residents living nearby, along with thick, black smoke. This marked the 12th eruption in the area since 2021, highlighting the ongoing volcanic activity in the region. The event is a display of Iceland’s natural beauty and danger which includes active volcanoes which are always in sight.

The volcanic eruption started early in the morning after a series of small earthquakes were felt the night before. At Litla-Skogfell, a kilometer long fissure opened up and lava began to run across the ground at a quick speed. While it appeared large-scale at the time, experts say that the eruption in fact is quite small.

Emergency evacuations are ordered for safety measures 

Further, authorities evacuated the town of Grindavík and also the famous Blue Lagoon spa immediately as a safety measure. So far, there has been no report of damage to main roads, power plants or airports. However, people living nearby were warned to stay indoors to avoid breathing in harmful gases from the eruption.

Moreover, after investigations, scientists believed that this eruption is part of a larger volcanic cycle which only started in 2021 after a very quiet period of over hundreds years. The Reykjanes Peninsula has seen a great increase in volcanic action since then. Most of the recent eruptions have come from long cracks in the ground called fissures, from which lava can burst out at any moment.

Experts warn of similar eruptions in the future

Although at present, this eruption is of short term duration and caused widespread damage, experts report that eruptions like these are very likely in the future. The magma below the surface is still active which is a cause for the region’s instability and is expected to cause volcanic activity for many years. 

Iceland, which is used to living with volcanoes, is still shocked at the speed at which this area is changing. Presently, emergency teams in the area are on high alert and scientists are watching out for any signs of the eruption intensifying. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Caribbean Airlines resumes Kingston-Fort Lauderdale flights in time for holiday season

Caribbean Airlines resumes Kingston-Fort Lauderdale flights in time for holiday season

2nd of November 2024

National Hurricane Center reports new tropical system developing in Atlantic can transform to storm

National Hurricane Center reports new tropical system developing in Atlantic can transform to storm

30th of August 2024

A tropical depression formed north of Cuba has now strengthened into a tropical storm Debby and is further expected to develop into a hurricane, if forcing its way across the Gulf of Mexico and is anticipated to hit the coastal regions of Florida.

Tropical storm Debby threatens Florida of landfall and severe flood

5th of August 2024

Saint Lucia aims to eliminate communicable diseases. (Picture

Saint Lucia collaborates with PAHO to eliminate Communicable Diseases by 2030

2nd of October 2023

Guyana: 40 job seekers registered with National Job Bank || Picture Courtesy: Ministry of Labor of Guyana (Facebook)

Guyana: 40 job seekers registered with National Job Bank, announces Ministry of Labour

30th of April 2023

Saint Lucia nominated in six World Travel Awards, Ernest Hilaire expresses gratitude

Saint Lucia: DPM Ernest Hilaire extends wishes on Good Friday

8th of April 2023

President of India Kovind addressed House of Assembly in St Vincent and Grenadines

President of India Kovind addressed House of Assembly in St Vincent and Grenadines

20th of May 2022

Antigua: 3-year-old, rescued from a cistern, boy dies

Antigua: 3-year-old boy, rescued from a cistern, dies

19th of April 2022