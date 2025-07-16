Trinidad and Tobago to face medium chance of thunderstorms; advises caution on land and sea

Trinidad and Tobago: An official weather forecast has been issued covering conditions across the country and nearby areas until midnight today, on July 16, by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS). The weather will mostly remain hot and sunny with at times partial cloud cover.

In Trinidad, residents may see some isolated showers which will be more common in the afternoons, along with a medium (40%) chance of heavy showers or thunderstorms. If heavy showers do occur, there is also an increased possibility of gusty winds, street flooding, and flash flooding in low-lying areas. As the night falls, the weather is expected to remain fair at first, but will become partly cloudy along with a chance for showers from midnight until the early Thursday morning.

The same type of weather is expected to be experienced in Tobago though they may see more intense activity. Also, in the Lesser Antilles, weather conditions will be generally fair to partly cloudy for the most part, with a few scattered showers hitting some parts of the islands.

Moreover, there is a medium (40%) chance of an isolated thunderstorm, particularly during the daytime. Night conditions across the islands will be relatively calm, with only a few lingering showers in some areas.

Daytime temperatures and wave heights

Temperatures for today are forecast to hit 32°C in Piarco and 31°C in Crown Point. Last night, the temperatures dropped to 23.9°C in Piarco and 25.0°C in Crown Point, which offered some relief from the daytime heat.

Sea conditions will be moderate today, with waves heights ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters in the open waters and under 1.0 meter in sheltered areas. Also, the authorities have advised mariners and sea-goers to stay cautious, especially in areas which are affected by passing showers.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) are urging people to stay alert and to keep an eye out on the official government sites for continuous weather reports and to stay safe, particularly during episodes of heavy rain or thunderstorms.