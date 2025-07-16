Hayley Matthews wins ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award for June 2025, her fourth win this year

Cricket West Indies (CWI) congratulated Hayley Mathews, captain of the West Indies Women’s team, on her achievement of winning the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for June 2025. The 27 year-old player comes from Barbados, who made her debut for the West Indies Women’s team at the age of 16. Hayley Matthews has won this award for the fourth time this year as she now joins Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner, who also has four ICC Player of the Month awards.

CWI praised Matthews’ recent strong performances, which also included the recent home series against South Africa. During the One Day International (ODI) series, Matthews stood out despite West Indies losing 2-1, as she scored 104 runs over the course of 3 matches, including a half-century in the second game. Also, she took four wickets with her off spin bowling.

In the T20 International series, Matthews’ team came out on top by 2-1 and was named Player of the Series. During the final game, she put in her best performance of the series as she scored an unbeaten 65 runs. She ended the series with 147 runs and also took two wickets.

Matthews extends gratitude for panel and teammates

After receiving the award, Matthews thanked the panel and her teammates. She said “It’s always a good feeling to be named Player of the Month and I appreciate the recognition from the panel. This past month was another strong one for me, and I was especially pleased with the way we played as a team to secure the T20I series win against South Africa.”

She also mentioned that individual awards are not what she is after. “Individual awards are never the goal, but they’re a reflection of the hard work that goes on behind the scenes. The focus now is on building momentum, for myself and for the team as we continue pushing towards bigger results and a stronger future for women’s cricket,” shared Matthews.