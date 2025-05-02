UNC returns: Kamla Persad-Bissessar sworn in as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago for 2nd term

Her return to the office follows her clean sweep victory in the 2025 General Elections, held on Monday, 28th April, 2025.

United National Congress (UNC) leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar was officially sworn in as the ninth Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago at President’s House on Thursday, 1st May, 2025. This marks Kamla’s second tenure as Prime Minister of the nation, having previously served from 2010 to 2015 as the nation’s first female head of the Government.

Her return to the office follows her clean sweep victory in the 2025 General Elections, held on Monday, 28th April, 2025. She claimed 26 seats and officially defeating the People’s National Movement after a decade in power.

The United National Congress campaign focused on several key national issues ongoing in Trinidad and Tobago, including, economic revitalisation, crime reduction, and constitutional reform.

Kamla Persad pledged to serve all people of Trinidad and Tobago

In her full speech after swearing-in ceremony, PM Bissessar pledged to serve all the people of Trinidad and Tobago and putting them always at the forefront. She emphasised on unity and noted that regardless of any political affiliation, whether UNC, TPP, PNM, the people of Trinidad and Tobago will all be treated equally and fairly.

“My role as your newly elected prime minister is simple. It's to love you and do everything possible to make you and your loved ones happy,” noted PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

She pledged to fulfil the needs and demands of all the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. The Prime Minister noted that it is the time for them to set Trinidad and Tobago on a right pathway, not to govern merely to win the next election but to create wealth and opportunities for generations to come.

PM Bissessar aimed at creating meaningful opportunities and fostering unity so that they can step boldly into future with utmost confidence and belief. “I know that we have to be strategic. We have to be inclusive. We have to be dedicated. And we have to be focused on becoming the best versions of ourselves.”

PM Bissessar also reaffirmed her commitment to focus on rebuilding the economy, restoring security, revolutionizing their access to technology, diversifying their revenue streams and renewing people’s hope, faith and confidence to propel their beloved nation forward.

“Some of the seeds we will plant in this five-year journey will blossom into trees whose fruit we may not eat, but our children and grandchildren and the generations to come will certainly eat that fruit. Our highest priority will be not just to communicate with you, but to commune with you. I will never be detached from your feelings and aspirations,” said PM Kamla Persad Bissessar.

PM Kamla warns incoming government

PM Kamla Persad also issued a warning to the members of the incoming UNC-led Coalition Government and urged them to serve with integrity or face swift and brutal consequences. “Retribution will be swift and brutal.”

“Treat the citizenry with love. If you treat them with contempt, callousness, or corrupt ways—your retribution will be swift and brutal... Never mistake my physical appearance or my kindness for weakness,” said PM Bissessar. Emphasising on their vision, she added that patriotism for her and UNC means ensuring fairness and diverse opportunities for all, not just for political supporters.

“Patriotism for me doesn't mean allowing the majority of citizens to suffer while a greedy few do better and better. For me, patriotism means stay it means speaking up, having a voice. It means not staying silent to eat your food while poor and working classes are being abused or taken advantage of,” said PM Bissessar.

Kamla emphasized that her new administration will be one for all people, not just supporters of the United National Congress and its coalition partners but all for the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, who did not even vote for her.