St Kitts and Nevis set to host 27th Music Festival with expanded facilities and global talent at Warner Park

The SKMF team is enhancing the experience for guests by introducing improved facilities for this world-class event.

24th of June 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: Warner Park is in the midst of a transformation for the biggest musical event in the Caribbean - the 2025 St Kitts Music Festival (SKMF). Hundreds of Local workers are employed and will be participating as St Kitts and Nevis gets set to welcome the world for the June 26-28 eruption of an island experience which is unlike any other.

The SKMF team is bringing in improved and better facilities for the guests at this world class event. Also reports from the Venue Manager of Loftus Bridgewater states that “Due to the expected surge in attendance, construction started earlier than usual to ensure smooth access and comfortable spaces for festival goers to enjoy SKMF’s 27th edition.”

During the time, when the festival was held at Fort Thomas, the present site which is Warner Park saw to it that they expanded the facilities which brought to life the White Sands VVIP Lounge, Xpress Events VIP Lounge and the Heart of St Kitts VIP experience. 

Also the Food Court Now includes various bars that have grown into a structure which is not only to meet but to also exceed the culinary and beverage expectations of the guests and in presenting a world class experience which will capture the interest of the locals and the international audience from across the Caribbean and beyond. 

Moreover, as a part of the Food Court, the new site will present a second stage which will give local talents a platform to perform during the breaks on the main stage. Patrons can also look at the display which will bring to light a few of St Kitts and Nevis’ cultural stories which include Masquerades, Clowns and Moko Jumbies. Furthermore, in the Artisan Village, a collection of local products will be put together to offer great souvenirs for the guests visiting the twin island nation.

In addition, an amazing array of artists from all over the world, including international, regional, and local talents, who will be present this year to perform a great mix of music genres from the high energy soca to the soulful tunes of reggae.

