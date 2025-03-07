Warner Park Cricket Stadium to host Big Six T20 Tournament in St. Kitts and Nevis

The Warner Park Cricket Stadium of St. Kitts and Nevis is all set to host Big Six T20 Tournament, scheduled to held from 15th March to 23rd March, 2025. The tournament will saw around 4 teams, competing against each other, promising a festive cricket experience like no other.

As per the details, the tournament will feature four teams, including, Maximum Strikers, Oualie Sports Management, Young Guns & City Sunrisers. The Maximum Strikers squad will include some of the finest cricketers of St Kitts. The Oualie Sports Management will consist of Nevis-based warriors, showcasing the abilities, techniques and skills of Nevisian talent.

Meanwhile, the City Sunrisers will include a diverse mix of players from both St. Kitts and Nevis. The fourth team of Young Guns will include a great combination of players, belonging to Guyanese and Indian roots. Shedding light on the matches, the authorities of the highly-anticipated Big Six T20 Tournament expressed their excitement. They noted that from breathtaking sixes to nail-biting finishes, this tournament is set to ignite the passion of cricket lovers across the federation.

They mentioned about the main motive of the league and aimed at empowering local talents, nurturing youth development and uniting communities through cricket. The organizers said that Big Six T20 is not just a competition but a celebration of cricket culture in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Admission fee

The fee to attend the tournament is completely free. Therefore, the organizers have extended an invitation to all the cricket lovers and enthusiasts to experience the festive atmosphere that will light up Warner Park Cricket Stadium. They invited them to witness the future of St. Kitts and Nevis cricket where every ball will bring utmost passion, pride and several unforgettable moments.

Schedule of matches for Big Six T20 Tournament

15th March, 2025

· City Sunrisers vs Young Guns (3 pm)

· Maximum Strikers vs Oualie Sports Manag (7 pm)

16th March, 2025

· Oualie Sports Manag vs Young Guns (2 pm)

· Maximum Strikers vs City Sunrisers (6 pm)

18th March, 2025

· Young Guns vs Maximum Strikers (6:30 pm)

20th March, 2025

· Oualie Sports Manag vs City Sunrisers (6:30 pm)

22nd March, 2025

· Position 1 vs Position 4 (3 pm)

· Position 2 vs Position 3 (7 pm)

23rd March, 2025

· Final (5 pm)