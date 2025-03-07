St. Kitts and Nevis launches 42nd Independence theme competition with EC$1,000 Prize

7th of March 2025

St. Kitts and Nevis Independence Organising Committee official launched the 42nd Independence theme competition. The winner of the competition will be presented with a cash prize of EC$1000 and an exciting opportunity to participate in around 42 Independence activities. 

The interested citizens will have to submit theme before 31st March, 2025, highlighting the rich history, present realities and future aspirations of the nation. Shedding light on the theme, the committee noted that it should capture the essence of the nation’s journey over the past 42 years of Independence. 

The person with the best theme will be declared as the winner and the theme will be used as a slogan for the 42nd anniversary of Independence. The citizens can submit their entries by scanning the official poster of the competition, giving people a chance to showcase their creativity and craft a theme that represents the heart and soul of St. Kitts and Nevis

Guidelines of the theme Competition 

The participants of the theme competition are encouraged to provide a concise, memorable, or short sentence, no longer than six to eight words. The authorities noted that the theme presented by the participants should ensure that the theme encapsulates the essence of rich cultural heritage of the Federation. The participants have also been encouraged to provide their full name, addresses and contact number with each entry, ensuring the authenticity and transparency of the competition. The citizens can submit the themes till midnight on Sunday, 30th March, 2025. 

Looking forward to inspiring entries: Committee

The Co-Chairs of the Organising Committee, Dr Marcus L Natta and Viera K Galloway shed light on the theme competition. They added that they are looking forward to receiving inspiring and thought-provoking theme that will celebrate the 42nd anniversary of St. Kitts and Nevis Independence. 

They also emphasized on the remarkable journey of St. Kitts and Nevis and said that they are aiming to reflect on the journey and envision the future that they want to build together. 

