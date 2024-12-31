King Drewzy captivates Judges and Fans, clinches Carib Calypso Monarch Title

King Drewzy on Friday captivated the judges and audience alike, leaving them in awe with his debut performance, clinching the title of Carib Calypso Monarch. His electrifying performance on his hit song ‘New Deal’ and ‘Peace to Pieces’ captured the hearts of all, leading him towards remarkable victory with an impressive total of 830 points.

Following his memorable victory in the competition, the newly crowned Carib Calypso Monarch said that this victory is a reminder that every newcomer can command the stage and win over hearts in their debut. The powerful lyrics and stage presence wowed everyone, helping him win the ultimate title.

First and Second runner up of Carib Calypso Monarch 2024

Drewzy was followed by crowd’s favourite, Big Lice who delivered a show-stopping performance on his song ‘Things Not Going Well’, making the entire audience dance to his tune. Not only this, his electrifying performance also forced the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew to leave his VIP seat and join the crowd to groove along.

Despite his remarkable performance, Drewzy won the competition with his fresh perspective, marking a new era in the Calypso arena. Meanwhile, Queen Independent also shone brightly, claiming third position with 783 points.

Carib Calypso Monarch 2024: Magical Night

The Carib Calypso Monarch 2024, a part of Sugar Mas 53 was a huge celebration of vibrant culture, talent and enduring power of calypso. The night captivated hundreds of attendees, provided them an experience like no other.

Several delegates including the Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, Minister of Creative Industries, Samal Duggins also attended the event and extended best wishes to the winners.

Authorities of St Kitts and Nevis congratulates newly crowned Calypso King

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis took to his social media account and said that he had a great time at the senior calypso show. He also congratulated all the participants with special commendations to the winner King Drewzy and runners-up Big Lice and Queen Independent. “Singing Jackie sang that it’s been 50 years—congrats to her for the many years of contribution to the great art form of calypso.”

Minister Samal Duggins also congratulated the winner and said that Drewzy’s lyrical brilliance and commanding delivery have earned him this well-deserved victory. He also lauded all the calypsonians for keeping the culture alive and thriving.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Denzil Douglas also congratulated the winners and lauded the organizers for hosting such successful event.