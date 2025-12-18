Belize: 70-year-old Man sentenced to 19½ years for sexual abuse of minor

A Belizean court has sentenced a 70-year-old man to nearly two decades in prison for the sexual abuse of a minor.

18th of December 2025

Belize: Henry Hulse, a 70-year old Belizean and U.S. deportee, has been given 19 years and 6 months in prison. He is reported to have raped an 11-year old boy. The sentence was ruled out by Justice Nigel Pilgrim, signalling the accused may spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to the official police report, Hulse was living in an abandoned bus at the time of the offense. He took advantage of his position of trust to abuse a very young child. The victim was 58 years younger than him.

The boy had 3 instances of oral sex performed on him. The abuse took place within the bus. The victim’s brother had witnessed the acts and he was aware of what was going on at the back of the bus.

The boy shared his feelings during a victim impact statement, stating he felt humiliated and emotionally scared. He said that he is psychically scarred by the incident. The victim has also faced teasing from other kids since the abuse.

During the court hearing, Justice Pilgrim described the harm inflicted upon the child as “Category 2 high harm.” He said that the victim may experience severe emotional issues and mental scars in the future.

Justice Pilgrim used a clear set of rules in determining Hulse’s punishment:-

  • He started out with 16 years in prison, a term which is one year above the mandatory minimum because Hulse abused a position of trust.
  • The judge gave a 22 year sentence, considering that the victim was a child who had no protection at the time of the incident and also because this type of crime is a large issue in the society.
  • On the other hand, the court reduced the term, as no physical violence was reported. The judge also said that this is the first time Hulse has been in trouble for such issues. More consideration was given to the fact that he had good character which plays in his favor and also there is a chance of his rehabilitation.
  • After a large-scale review, he set the final sentence at 19 years and 6 months, dating back to June 12, 2024, and includes the time Hulse spent in jail.

While he is of age and may die in jail, that should not deter the court from imposing a just sentence,” said Justice Pilgrim during the court proceedings. 

Other than his term in prison, Hulse is also required to undergo mandatory counselling and mental treatment at the Kolbe Foundation’s facility for sex offenders. In addition, the accused cannot change his address to ensure proper monitoring by the authorities.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Princess Beatrix to reopen Princess Juliana International Airport terminal

Princess Beatrix to reopen Princess Juliana International Airport terminal

26th of October 2024

Delta Airlines launches non-stop flights to Barbados from May 2025

Delta Airlines launches non-stop flights to Barbados from May 2025

20th of October 2024

PM Roosevelt Skerrit extends gratitude to educators on Teacher's Appreciation Day

PM Roosevelt Skerrit extends gratitude to educators on Teacher’s Appreciation Day

4th of October 2024

Nicholas Pooran shatters T20 run record, redefining the modern power game

Nicholas Pooran shatters T20 run record, redefining the modern power game

29th of September 2024

King Charles III meets West Indies Squad, visits UK for test series. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

King Charles III meets West Indies Squad, visits UK for test series

8th of July 2024

Police conducted investigation at Jarvis Street in Vistabella. (Credits: T&amp;T Guardian, Facebook)

Vistabella woman shots to death, marks another homicide of nation

11th of April 2024

Sylvanie Burton, president of Dominica, credits to Facebook

Dominica: Sylvanie Burton brings recognition to Dominica by being among top 10 Caribbean leaders

8th of April 2024

Women's History Month: Let's close the entitlement gap, says Billie Jean King

Women’s History Month: Let’s close the entitlement gap, says Billie Jean King

4th of March 2021