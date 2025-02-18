Non-stop flight: Frontier Airlines marks grand return to Antigua and Barbuda

This significant return of Frontier Airlines is expected to play a significant role in attracting large number of international travellers, boosting tourism, enhancing connectivity and strengthening relations between the Caribbean and the continental U.S.

Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low fare carrier marked a grand return to Antigua and Barbuda with its non-stop flight services on Saturday. The services have been scheduled to operate once in a week, i.e, on Saturdays, offering services from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) to V.C. Bird International Airport (ANU), Antigua.

This significant return of Frontier Airlines is expected to play a significant role in attracting large number of international travellers, boosting tourism, enhancing connectivity and strengthening relations between the Caribbean and the continental U.S.

Warm welcome of Frontier Airlines

The arrival of the airline was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and traditional water cannon salute. The V.C. Bird International Airport rolled out the red carpet, greeting the return of low-fare carrier to Antigua and Barbuda. The landing of the flight at V.C. Bird International Airport signals the launch of weekly Saturday flights between Antigua and Barbuda and Puerto Rico as travel demand soars into the destination.

The ceremony was attended by several tourism delegates, including, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Minister, Charles Fernandez; CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C. James; CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority, Wendy Williams; and Director of Tourism for the Caribbean and Latin America, Charmaine Spencer. They all were joined by Frontier’s Regional Manager, Paola Torres, along with the captain and crew members of the airline.

Vice President of Network and Operations design, Josh Flyr on Frontier Airlines

The Vice President of Network and Operations design, Josh Flyr shed light on the services and expressed excitement on coming back to Antigua and Barbuda. He emphasised on the services and expressed excitement on offering affordable air travel to both tourists visiting the islands as well as to local consumers traveling across the Caribbean, the United States, and beyond.

He added that as they are planning for their travel list of 2025, they are aiming to provide seamless and comfortable journey to and from the stunning and beautiful Caribbean destinations. He further aimed at enhancing their connectivity and strengthening their relations with the entire Caribbean region.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Tourism Minister on resumption of flight services

The Minister of Tourism of Antigua and Barbuda, Charles Fernandez expressed delight on marking the return of Frontier Airlines. He emphasized on the services and added that they are looking forward to strengthening their connectivity with the United States while also enhancing regional travel opportunities.

Minister Fernandez shed light on the services and added that it will play a significant role in providing an affordable and convenient travel options for visitors who are seeking to travel between Puerto Rico and Antigua and Barbuda. He added that these services will make it easier for visitors to explore the twin-island nation.