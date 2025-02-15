Non-stop flights: LIAT 2020 to launch Antigua-Kingston route with thrice-weekly service

LIAT 2020's non-stop services aim to boost tourism, enhance connectivity, and strengthen ties between Antigua and Kingston, inviting travelers to explore the vibrant destinations.

A regional air-carrier, LIAT 2020 is all set to start its non-stop flight services between Antigua and Kingston, Jamaica. These services, effective from 26th March, 2025 will be operated thrice in a week, making it easier and accessible for travellers to traverse between the destinations. 

These non-stop services are expected to play a significant role in boosting tourism, enhancing connectivity and strengthening relations between the destinations. Sharing the information on its official Facebook handle, the low air-carrier asked the travellers, if they are all set for enjoying and exploring the stunning landscapes, lush rainforests, vibrant culture and traditions of the island. 

Flight Schedule

Flight services are priced from $259 for economy class can be booked to experience it on the first day of launch. The other price of the services includes, $284 for regular, $324 for flexible and $394 for fully flexible. These services will be operated on the days including, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from Antigua to Kingston. Meanwhile, the services from Jamaica to Antigua will be provided on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. 

As per the schedule, flights will depart from Antigua at 3 pm, arriving in Kingston at 4:40 pm. The schedule is effective for Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The flight services that have been scheduled to operate on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday will leave at 9:00 am, arriving in Antigua at 12:40 PM.

Booking availability

The booking for the route from Antigua and Barbuda to Jamaica have been opened by the airline. Passengers can book through the official website of the airline. 

Services between Antigua and Jamaica to boost tourism 

This newly launched route between Antigua and Jamaica will play a significant role in bringing large number of international travellers to the country. The services will not only enhance travel options for passengers but will also promote the economy of both the nations. As the aircraft will touch down at the airport, the flight will be celebrated with a grand water cannon salute, celebrating the new chapter in the aviation history of the Caribbean region. 

