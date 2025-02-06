West Indies to tour UK for cricket series- See full schedule for 2025 tours

The West Indies will later face Ireland in three T20Is as well after their UK tour against England.

Cricket West Indies has unveiled an exciting and thrilling schedule for the Senior Men’s teams from May to December, 2025. The schedule includes all the matches for the West Indies team, both home and away, during this time.

As per the schedule, the tour of the West Indies will begin with a series of One-Day Internationals in Dublin, Ireland. The team will continue their preparation for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, starting with a three-match One-Day International series against Ireland. All these 3 ODIs matches will be played from 21st to 25th May, 2025 in Malahide, Dublin.

The West Indies will later face Ireland in three T20Is as well after their UK tour against England. All the three T20I matches will be played from 12th to 15th June, 2025 at Stormont, Belfast Cricket Stadium.

West Indies Men’s UK tour

Just four days later, West Indies Men’s Cricket Team will face England in three ODI matches, scheduled to take place from 29th May to 3rd June, 2025 in United Kingdom. The first match will be played on 29th May in Headingley Cricket Ground, followed by second match in Cardiff and the third to be played at Kia Oval Cricket Ground.

These ODI matches will be followed by three T20 Internationals against England, scheduled to held from 6th to 10th June, 2025.

ODI International Matches between West Indies and England

· 29th May, 2025 – First ODI vs England (Headingley)

· 1st June, 2025 – Second ODI vs England (Cardiff)

· 3rd June, 2025 – Third ODI vs England (Kia Oval)

T20I International Matches between West Indies and England

· 6th June, 2025 – First T20 vs England (Trent Bridge)

· 8th June, 2025 – Second T20 vs England (Bristol)

· 10th June, 2025 – Third T20 vs England (Rose Bowl)

West Indies Home series against Australia and Pakistan

After their UK tour, the West Indies Men’s Cricket Team will focus on the ICC World Test Championship cycle. They will host Australian Cricket team for the three test matches scheduled to take place from 25th June to 16th July, 2025 in Barbados, Grenada and Jamaica respectively.

Following that, the country will compete in a 5-match T20I series against Australia, taking place from 20th to 28th July, 2025. The first two games will be played in Jamaica, while the remaining three at Warner Park of St Kitts and Nevis.

Test Series between West Indies and Australia

· 25th – 29th June, 2025: First Test (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

· 3rd – 7th July, 2025: Second Test (Grenada National Stadium)

· 12th – 16th July, 2025: Third Test (Sabina Park, Jamaica)

T20I series between West Indies and Australia

· 20th July, 2025: First T20 (Sabina Park, Jamaica)

· 22nd July, 2025: Second T20 (Sabina Park, Jamaica)

· 25th July, 2025: Third T20 (Warner Park, St. Kitts)

· 27th July, 2025: Fourth T20 (Warner Park, St. Kitts)

· 28th July, 2025: Fifth T20 (Warner Park, St. Kitts)

Following that, the West Indies will compete against Pakistan in three T20Is in Lauderhill, Florida. These matches will be followed by three ODIs, scheduled to held from 31st July to 12th August, 2025 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad.

T20I series between West Indies and Pakistan

· 31st July, 2025: First T20 (Broward Country, Florida)

· 2nd August, 2025: Second T20 (Broward Country, Florida)

· 3rd August, 2025: Third T20 (Broward Country, Florida)

ODI series between West Indies and Pakistan

· 8th August, 2025: First ODI (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad)

· 10th August, 2025: Second ODI (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad)

· 12th August, 2025: Third ODI (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad)

Following these matches, the West Indies Men’s Cricket Team will tour to India, Bangladesh and New Zealand from the period of 21st September to 23rd December, 2025. The Windies team will compete in two test matches, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in Bangladesh. After these matches, New Zealand will host West Indies for 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 3 Test matches.