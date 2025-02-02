West Indies Women complete 3-0 clean sweep over Bangladesh with 5-wicket victory in final ODI

With the series clean sweep, the Windies completed the white ball tour by Bangladesh with 5 wins and a lone defeat, having completed a 2-1 triumph in the One Day Internationals.

West Indies Women cricket team defeated Bangladesh by 5 wickets in the third and final ODI match of the series, held at Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis. They clean swept the Bangladeshis and won the series 3-0.

With the series clean sweep, the Windies completed the white ball tour by Bangladesh with 5 wins and a lone defeat, having completed a 2-1 triumph in the One Day Internationals. The third and the final T20I match of the series began with West Indies Women winning the toss and deciding to bowl first.

Windies bowlers restrict Bangladesh on 104

The Bangladesh batters struggled against the Windies attack as they got all out for a score of 104 runs. The openers of Bangladesh, Dilara Akter and Murshida Khatun started the innings on a decent start but they both fell to Windies bowler Jannillea Glasgow who sent them back to the pavilion in powerplay itself. Akter scored 21 runs in 16 deliveries, hitting 3 fours, while Khatun contributed 12 runs off 12 balls, hitting 3 fours.

Nigar Sultana played the Captain knock as he scored 33 runs in 43 balls, hitting 2 fours. Meanwhile, rest of the batters failed to cross the mark of 10 runs. The Windies bowler Jannillea Glasgow was the highest wicket-taker as she picked up three wickets by giving away only 15 runs. While, Ashmini Munisar, Zaida James and Afy Fletcher took 1 wicket each.

Bangladesh bowlers made chase difficult for Windies

The Bangladesh bowlers delivered an electrifying performance with the ball, making it difficult for Windies batters to chase down the target. The openers Djenaba Joseph and Nerissa Crafton failed to create major impact with the batting as they were dismissed for 10 and 5 runs respectively. Shabika Gajnabi was the highest run-scorer from the Windies side, contributing 27 runs off 25 deliveries, hitting 2 fours.

She was followed by Jannillea Glasgow who scored 25 runs in 28 deliveries, making a major contribution with the bat as well for the team. A crucial 6th wicket partnership of 44 runs between Shabika Gajnabi and Zaida James brought the team over the finish line, helping them chase down the target in just 18.3 overs.

Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis attracted huge crowd

The Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis attracted thousands of cricket lovers and enthusiasts during the 3 ODI and 3 T20Is internationals. The stadium was seen filled with supporters, all cheering for their respective teams, celebrating the excitement of cricket.

Player of the Match

Jannillea Glasgow was awarded the Player of the Match for her outstanding performance with both bat and ball. She didn’t lead the Windies bowling attack but also contributed significant runs for the team. She thanked the team for the support and aimed at continuing to make efforts with a vision to lead their team towards victory.