West Indies Women complete 3-0 clean sweep over Bangladesh with 5-wicket victory in final ODI

With the series clean sweep, the Windies completed the white ball tour by Bangladesh with 5 wins and a lone defeat, having completed a 2-1 triumph in the One Day Internationals.

2nd of February 2025

West Indies Women cricket team defeated Bangladesh by 5 wickets in the third and final ODI match of the series, held at Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis. They clean swept the Bangladeshis and won the series 3-0. 

With the series clean sweep, the Windies completed the white ball tour by Bangladesh with 5 wins and a lone defeat, having completed a 2-1 triumph in the One Day Internationals. The third and the final T20I match of the series began with West Indies Women winning the toss and deciding to bowl first. 

Windies bowlers restrict Bangladesh on 104 

The Bangladesh batters struggled against the Windies attack as they got all out for a score of 104 runs. The openers of Bangladesh, Dilara Akter and Murshida Khatun started the innings on a decent start but they both fell to Windies bowler Jannillea Glasgow who sent them back to the pavilion in powerplay itself. Akter scored 21 runs in 16 deliveries, hitting 3 fours, while Khatun contributed 12 runs off 12 balls, hitting 3 fours. 

Nigar Sultana played the Captain knock as he scored 33 runs in 43 balls, hitting 2 fours. Meanwhile, rest of the batters failed to cross the mark of 10 runs. The Windies bowler Jannillea Glasgow was the highest wicket-taker as she picked up three wickets by giving away only 15 runs. While, Ashmini Munisar, Zaida James and Afy Fletcher took 1 wicket each.

Bangladesh bowlers made chase difficult for Windies 

The Bangladesh bowlers delivered an electrifying performance with the ball, making it difficult for Windies batters to chase down the target. The openers Djenaba Joseph and Nerissa Crafton failed to create major impact with the batting as they were dismissed for 10 and 5 runs respectively. Shabika Gajnabi was the highest run-scorer from the Windies side, contributing 27 runs off 25 deliveries, hitting 2 fours. 

She was followed by Jannillea Glasgow who scored 25 runs in 28 deliveries, making a major contribution with the bat as well for the team. A crucial 6th wicket partnership of 44 runs between Shabika Gajnabi and Zaida James brought the team over the finish line, helping them chase down the target in just 18.3 overs. 

Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis attracted huge crowd 

The Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis attracted thousands of cricket lovers and enthusiasts during the 3 ODI and 3 T20Is internationals. The stadium was seen filled with supporters, all cheering for their respective teams, celebrating the excitement of cricket. 

Player of the Match 

Jannillea Glasgow was awarded the Player of the Match for her outstanding performance with both bat and ball. She didn’t lead the Windies bowling attack but also contributed significant runs for the team. She thanked the team for the support and aimed at continuing to make efforts with a vision to lead their team towards victory. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Thea Lafond Gadson to be honoured with grand welcome after historic Paris victory

Thea Lafond Gadson to be honoured with grand welcome after historic Paris victory

21st of August 2024

Superintendent Mitchell Caesar, the head of the Guyana’s Major Crimes Unit. (Credits: Rickford Burke, Facebook)

Guyana’s Head of Major Crimes Unit held and questioned in US

30th of March 2024

Trinidad and Tobago's Minister of Digital Transformation Has­sel Bac­chus speaks on cyber security. (Image Credits: Google Images)

Trinidad and Tobago to tighten cyber security laws

14th of November 2023

World Environment Day: Barbados PM Mia Mottley pledges to reduce plastic usage || Picture Courtesy: Facebook

World Environment Day: Barbados PM Mia Mottley pledges to reduce plastic usage

7th of June 2023

Bhutan waste management challenge gets worse || Picture Courtesy: Google

Bhutan waste management challenge gets worse

28th of April 2023

Jamaica: Kamila McDonald expresses pleasure as @kamilaskitchen_ja turns 1

Jamaica: Kamila McDonald expresses pleasure as @kamilaskitchen_ja turns 1

23rd of February 2023

PM Roosevelt Skerrit addresses nation, promises to make Dynamic Dominica

PM Roosevelt Skerrit addresses nation, promises to make Dynamic Dominica

13th of December 2022

Nineteen Indians were charged $3000.00 for the punishment of overstaying in Dominica, local news reported. Nineteen Indians arrived at the Portsmouth Magistrate court on Monday, April 19, 2021.

19 Indians charged $3000.00 for overstaying in Dominica

22nd of April 2021