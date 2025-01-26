West Indies Women win ODI Series, Defeat Bangladesh by 8 Wickets

The match between West Indies and Bangladesh also marked the end of the Women’s Championship cycle.

West Indies Women Team won the three match ODI series, defeating Bangladesh by 8 wickets in the final ODI match, held at Warner Park on Friday. The loss also ended the Bangladesh’ direct chances of qualifying for the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup.

The match between West Indies and Bangladesh also marked the end of the Women’s Championship cycle. According to the stats, a win by the Bangladesh would have secured them a direct entry into the World Cup. However, their hopes are not completely shattered yet, as the Bangladesh will now have to compete in a six-team qualifier.

What happened in the match between West Indies and Bangladesh

The match began with Bangladesh Women winning the toss and deciding to bat first. The Bangladesh team managed to post a total of 118 runs with all wickets down in just 43.5 overs. The highest run-scorer for the team was Sharmin Akhter, who scored 37 runs in 58 deliveries, hitting 5 fours. She was followed by Sobhana Mostary and Fargana Hoque who scored 25 and 22 runs in 62 and 65 balls.

Windies bowler Karishma Ramharack shone with a magical spell, claiming 4 wickets by giving away only 12 runs. Meanwhile, Zaida James picked two wickets while Cherry-Ann Fraser, Hayley Matthews and Afy Fletcher dismissed 1 batter each.

When West Indies came to bat, the chase became extremely easy for the Windies as they successfully chased down the target in just 27.3 overs. Qiana Joseph was the highest run-scorer from the winning side, scoring 39 runs in 66 deliveries, while Deandra Dottin remained unbeaten on 33 runs in 19 deliveries, hitting 4 fours and 2 sixes. The West Indies Captain Hayley Matthews scored 22 runs in 33 balls, hitting 4 fours.

Upcoming T20 Clash between West Indies and Bangladesh

Following their remarkable victory in ODI series, West Indies will clash with Bangladesh in three T20Is, scheduled to take place from 27th to 31st January, 2025. All these matches will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis, starting on 27th January, 2025. Following that, the next game will be played on 29th January, while the third match is scheduled to be held on 31st January, 2025.