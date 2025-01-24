West Indies Women defeats Malaysia, qualifies for Super Six of U-19 T20 World Cup 2025

West Indies women team has qualified for Super Six of the Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025. The Windies women defeated the host nation, Malaysia to secure a spot in the Super Six stage on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur.

Following this defeat against West Indies, the Malaysian women were knocked out after finishing at the bottom of the group with three consecutive defeats. Meanwhile, West Indies women team secured their place in the top 6 qualifiers by winning at least 1 group match against Malaysia.

What happened in the match between West Indies and Malaysia?

The match began with Malaysia winning the toss and deciding to bowl first. The highest run-scorer for the team was Asabi Callendar, who scored 30 runs in 42 deliveries, hitting 4 fours. She was followed by Kittitian player Jahzara Claxton and Abigail Bryce, who scored 19 and 14 runs in 15 and 19 balls respectively.

Malaysian bowler Siti Nazwah and Nur Izzatul Syafuq picked up two wickets each, while Nur Dania Syuhada and Fatin Faqihah Adani took one wicket each. Despite scoring just 112 runs in 20 overs, West Indies bowlers shined as they bowled out the Malaysian team for just 59 runs to finish at the third spot in Group A.

Windies Captain Samara Ramnath shined with her bowling as she claimed 4 crucial wickets by giving away only 6 runs. While, Naijanni Cumberbatch and Erin Deane picked two wickets each and Jahzara Claxton sent 1 better back. The highest run-scorer from the Malaysian batting side was the Captain Nur Dania Syuhada who managed to score only 12 runs.

West Indies upcoming clashes in U-19 World Cup 2025

West Indies women team is currently in the third place in Group A. They will play their Super Six game against Australia on Saturday, while Malaysia will now prepare to play Nepal in the playoff match, scheduled to held on Friday. The upcoming games promise to open an exciting chapter for the West Indies women and all other participating teams, as they all will compete against each other for the ultimate title of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2025.