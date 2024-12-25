Christmas Gala across Caribbean: Season of Unity and Tradition

In all the nations of the region, the administration urges their people to promote togetherness and sharing the virtues of the season.

Christmas in the Caribbean is another Gruber festivity that is enthusiastically anticipated and passionately undertaken and celebrated to the last cent as feast of colors, exotic beauty, and unity of the Caribbean.

In all the nations of the region, the administration urges their people to promote togetherness and sharing the virtues of the season.

In Jamaica, the glee is expressed in terms of Grand Market festivities and Jonkonnu parades. Every Christmas, Prime Minister Andrew Holness emphatically draws Jamaicans to the values of family and resilience while celebrating heritage, hoping for a better tomorrow.

Dominica bursts in holiday performances and feast to promote the island’s cultural identity. The season has been applauded by Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit who has encouraged Dominicans to respect traditions that bring families and communities together.

Christmas is observed in St. Kitts and Nevis with the Carnival entitled ‘Sugar Mas’, delightful parades, calypso contests, and masquerades. For Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, this time characterizes happiness and unity on the cultural front and national pride.

Trinidad and Tobago celebrates the season with Parang Music wherein groups move from one house to the other spreading joy. Prime Minister Keith Rowley claimed that the said musical traditions represent the diverse nationalist and festive mood of the country.

Christmas as a multicultural festival is also celebrated throughout the country of Guyana. President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali said that during the festive periods citizens should unite to celebrate but maintain cultural diversity, especially given that this is the season for unity.

Just like in other parts of the world, Caribbean region prepares for Christmas in its own unique way, starting with steel pan music and finishing with the smell of Christmas food.

Many leaders of nations across the region are keen to make sure that their people learn that Christmas is not all about merry making, indeed there is a lot to reflect, be it coming together or giving back to the society.