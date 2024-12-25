PM Terrance Drew celebrates Christmas with patients of JNF Hospital

He also extended his best wishes to all the patients and prayed for their speedy recovery and good health.

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Terrance Drew celebrated Christmas with patients of JNF General Hospital and presented them with several gifts, making their festival memorable.

He also extended his best wishes to all the patients and prayed for their speedy recovery and good health. He was joined by his wife, Diani Jimesha Prince Drew during his visit to the hospital.

Sharing the pictures of his meeting with the patients and staff members of the hospital on his official Facebook account, Dr Drew said, “Today, my wife joined me as I made my rounds, delivering gifts and Christmas greetings to patients at the JNF General Hospital.”

Christmas Greetings from PM Terrance Drew

While extending warm greetings to the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis on the occasion of Christmas, PM Drew said that it is a time when love, faith and hope comes alive.

“It is a season that reminds us of the values that bind us as one nation, compassion, togetherness, and an unshakable belief in a brighter tomorrow,” said PM Terrance Drew.

The Prime Minister further added that Christmas is the spirit that keeps their Federation moving forward, steadfast and determined.

“From the churches whose carols echoes across our hills to the community groups spreading joy through acts of charity, to the elder’s passing traditions to our children, you remind us of what makes St Kitts and Nevis truly special.”

Initiatives to be undertaken by St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party for the benefit of citizens

PM Terrance Drew also emphasised on the steps to be taken by them for the benefit of the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis. “In this season of giving, it is fitting that we take a moment to celebrate the progress we have made together as a people,” said PM Drew.

He highlighted about the VAT Relief Holiday, an initiative undertaken by the authorities to reduce the Value Added Tax from 17% to 13% for the first six months of 2025 (Jan-June). The Prime Minister also mentioned about the Building Materials Reset Programme also known as Build and Thrive Incentive.

Under the Building Materials Reset Programme, the first-time homeowners with a mortgage of up to EC$500,000 and homeowners wanting to renovate their homes will have several benefits applied as per the condition of the Government.

The benefits to be granted to them includes, no import duty, no Customs service charge, and reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) to 13% for one year.

The Prime Minister also focussed on programmes like ASPIRE, ELEVATE, Children’s Medical Fund and the Elderly Enrichment Programme undertaken by them with a vision to empower the people and future generations of the country.