CWI hosts 5th Rising Stars Women’s Under-19 Championship in Trinidad and Tobago

This tournament is part of the annual CWI Rising Stars regional age-group competition, run in partnership with the TTWCA.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the staging of the 5th edition of the Rising Stars Women’s Under-19 Championship which at present is taking place in Trinidad and Tobago from July 8 to July 19, 2025. All the matches of the championship will be played at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground at the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine; the Diego Martin Sporting Complex; and the National Cricket Centre located in Couva.

This highly-awaited tournament will feature the region’s best young female cricketers competing for top honors, and will be representing Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Windward Islands, last year’s runners-up Leeward Islands, and defending champions Guyana.

Notably, this tournament features as a part of the annual CWI Rising Stars age-group regional tournament, which the CWI and the TTWCA run in association. It is a key element of CWI’s long-term player development structure, which also is the main component of the Association’s wider strategy to grow the female game in the Caribbean region.

Player Development Session to take place as part of the tournament

This year, the tournament will also serve as a main platform for identifying talent for future West Indies International players. Also, a Player Development Session which will take place today, July 9th, with a focus to provide young players with the basic skills they require both on and off the field.

In this interactive workshop, several topics will be covered related to Sports Psychology, Nutrition and Physical Wellness, Personal Branding and Social Media Awareness, and Children’s Rights and Protection.

Director Bascombe highlights the role of championship in women’s sports

CWI’s Director Bascombe presented the role of this championship in the growth of the women’s game. He said the Rising Stars Women’s Under-19 Championship is more than just cricket; it is about empowering young women, building their confidence, and preparing them for success on and off the field.

The CWI Director further added, “This championship gives our girls a platform to shine and also prepares them for the responsibilities that come with being professional athletes and role models.”