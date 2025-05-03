Trinidad & Tobago’s Joshua James banned from bowling in regional and international matches-Here’s Why

Trinidad and Tobago’s fast bowler, Joshua James has been suspended from bowling in all West Indies International and regional cricket matches with immediate effect. The news shared by the Cricket West Indies highlighted about the suspect bowling action by the player during the ongoing West Indies Breakout League and flagged James’ delivery during the first two fixtures.

According to the details, once a player is reported for a suspect bowling action, their video footage from the match is then provided to the Cricket West Indies. The video footage along with the written report is then sent to Loughborough University for analysis using an Opinion Report.

Shedding light on the Opinion Report, the Cricket West Indies noted that the Independent Assessor at Loughborough University has found James’ bowling action to be illegal. They have therefore, suspended the player from bowling in all West Indies International and regional matches.

The assessment revealed that James’ deliveries exceeded the level of permissible limits for elbow extension as mentioned in the rules and regulations of cricket. As per the guidelines of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the suspension also extends to all the domestic leagues.

As per the reports, James will now have to go through remedial work under the supervision of Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board. He will then be eligible to apply for reassessment once he changes his bowling action. He can get it reassessed through another Opinion Report from Loughborough or via analysis from another accredited testing centre.

Just after the announcement, the netizens and cricket lovers expressed their anger and frustration. They took to their social media accounts, slamming the authorities for their decision. As an individual wrote, “He is not the only one. Many of the young bowlers in the break out t20 tournament bowling action are very suspect.” Another wrote, “Just a bump in the road, he is talented with a bright future ahead of him! I trust and hope that he will get his bowling action fixed and become even bigger and better at his craft!”

“My dear nephew doesn’t let this stop you from doing what you love best look at it as a learning experience to reach where you want to in life is not an easy road just stay focus and you will be fine and please not so much pace,” noted another user.

West Indies Breakout League

The West Indies Breakout League is a premier T20 Cricket tournament, that has been designed with a vision to spotlighting emerging talent from across the Caribbean. Six teams are competing for the title, including Barbados Pelicans, Guyana Rainforest Rangers, Jamaica Titans, Leeward Islands Thunder, Trinidad & Tobago Legions and the Windward Islands Infernos.

This League is a great opportunity for all the young talents to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques, progress their cricketing careers.

Current Points Table of West Indies Breakout League

1. Trinidad and Tobago Legions – 24 Points

2. Leeward Islands Thunder – 14 points

3. Windward Islands Infernos – 8 points

4. Barbados Pelicans – 8 points

5. Jamaica Titans – 7 points

6. Guyana Rainforest Rangers – 7 points.