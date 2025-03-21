West Indies Breakout League: Six teams unveil seven protected players

West Indies Breakout League is a T20 tournament which will be held in collaboration between Cricket West Indies and the CPL.

21st of March 2025

All six teams competing in the highly-anticipated West Indies Breakout League have officially revealed their seven protected players ahead of the upcoming player draft. The remaining seven players from all the teams are expected to be selected during the draft. 

West Indies Breakout League is a T20 tournament which will be held in collaboration between Cricket West Indies and the CPL. As per the regulations of the tournament, each team was allowed to protect at least 7 cricketers, with a maximum of three players aged between 27 and 29. 

Meanwhile, the other 7 players will be chosen by the teams during the draft, with each player required to be 26 years old or younger that that. Along with that, the organizers have also made it mandatory for each team to select a leg spinner as one of the protected seven players.

Shedding light on these regulations, the Cricket West Indies noted that all these rules have been made with a vision of maintaining the league’s focus on emerging talent. They noted that it is necessary for all players to have a limited professional experience, with fewer than 40 List A T20 matches and fewer than 10 International T20s.

The protected players for each franchise include,

Barbados Pelicans

·         Leniko Boucher (27)

·         Kadeem Alleyne (24) 

·         Joshua Bishop (24) 

·         Nyeem Young (24) 

·         Shaqkere Parris (21) 

·         Kevin Wickham (21) 

·         Zishan Motara (18)

Guyana Rainforest Rangers

·         Nial Smith (29) 

·         Kemol Savory (28)

·         Ronaldo Alimohamed (26) 

·         Kevin Sinclair (25) 

·         Ashmead Nedd (24) 

·         Kevlon Anderson (24) 

·         Riyad Latiff (17)

Jamaica Titans

·         Deethmar Anderson (29)

·         Leroy Lugg (28) 

·         Ramaal Lewis (28)

·         Jeavor Royal (26) 

·         Kirk McKenzie (24)

·         Jordan Johnson (19) 

·         Tamarie Redwood (18)

Leeward Islands Thunder

·         Jeremiah Louis (28)

·         Keacy Carty (27)

·         Kofi James (27) 

·         Karima Gore (26) 

·         Mikyle Louis (24)

·         Jewel Andrew (18)

·         Micah McKenzie (18)

Trinidad & Tobago Legions

·         Kamil Pooran (28)

·         Amir Jangoo (27)

·         Jyd Goolie (27)

·         Crystian Thurton (24)

·         Navin Bidaisee (24)

·         Mikkel Govia (23)

·         Joshua James (23)

Windward Islands Infernos

·         Darel Cyrus (28)

·         Shadrack Descarte (27)

·         Shamar Springer (27)

·         Alick Athanaze (26)

·         Dillon Douglas (26) 

·         Teddy Bishop (22)

·         Ackeem Auguste (21)

West Indies Breakout League 

The inaugural West Indies Breakout League has been designed with a vision to spotlight emerging talent from across the Caribbean. The league scheduled to take place from 25th April to 10th May, 2025, will feature around six teams representing the territorial boards, including, Barbados Pelicans, Guyana Rainforest Rangers, Jamaica Titans, Leeward Islands Thunder, Trinidad & Tobago Legions and the Windward Islands Infernos.

Each team participating in the tournament is closely affiliated with the Caribbean Premier League Franchise. It is a great opportunity for all the players to showcase their skills on a larger stage and progress their cricketing careers. 

