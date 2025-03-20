West Indies set to launch inaugural Breakout League

West Indies is all set to mark the inaugural edition of the West Indies Breakout League. Tournament scheduled from 25th April to 10th May, 2025 is a new cricket tournament which has been designed to spotlight emerging talent across the region.

As per reports, the Cricket West Indies and the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League have jointly launched the West Indies Breakout League. The tournament will feature around six teams, competing in over 17 matches, aimed at enhancing and elevating the Caribbean’s next generation of T20 stars.

Criteria of West Indies Breakout League

Around six teams will be participating in the tournament, including, Barbados Pelicans, Guyana Rainforest Rangers, Jamaica Titans, Leeward Islands Thunder, Trinidad & Tobago Legions, and Windward Islands Infernos. All these six teams will represent their respective territorial boards with a vision to maintain close affiliations with CPL franchises.

According to the details, the eligibility for the matches is restricted to those under 30-years-old. At the start of the tournament, the player who have played fewer than 40 list A T20 matches and fewer than 10 list T20 Internationals. This criterion has been chosen, aimed at ensuring their focus on developing new talent.

This tournament is a great scope for all those who are working hard to represent their nation on an international platform in the cricketing arena. It would provide them with an opportunity to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques, taking significant steps in their careers.

Authorities says on West Indies Breakout League

The Director of Cricket West Indies, Miles Bascombe shed light on the tournament and described it as a great opportunity for the emerging players. He also emphasized on Cricket West Indies’ collaboration with the CPL and mentioned about their primary motive of providing a strong platform for upcoming talent in the West Indies.

The CEO of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League, Pete Russell also emphasized on their collaboration and noted that they are excited to join their forces with Cricket West Indies. He said that this initiative is not only an investment in the future of West Indies Cricket but also a huge opportunity for investors to witness diverse talent and great cricket.

Match Schedule

25th April 2025

· Guyana Rainforest Rangers v Windward Islands Infernos (2:00 pm)

· Trinidad & Tobago Legions v Barbados Pelicans (7:00 pm)

26th April 2025

· Jamaica Titans v Leeward Islands Thunder (2:00 pm)

· Trinidad & Tobago Legions v Guyana Rainforest Rangers (7:00 pm)

29th April 2025

· Jamaica Titans v Guyana Rainforest Rangers (2:00 pm)

· Barbados Pelicans v Windward Islands Infernos (7:00 pm)

30th April 2025

· Trinidad & Tobago Legions v Jamaica Titans (2:00 pm)

· Barbados Pelicans v Leeward Islands Thunder (7:00 pm)

2nd May 2025

· Jamaica Titans v Barbados Pelicans (2:00 pm)

· Leeward Islands Thunder v Trinidad & Tobago Legions (7:00 pm)

4th May 2025

· Windward Islands Infernos v Trinidad & Tobago Legions (2:00 pm)

· Guyana Rainforest Rangers v Leeward Islands Thunder (7:00 pm)

6th May 2025

· Barbados Pelicans v Guyana Rainforest Rangers (2:00 pm)

· Jamaica Titans v Windward Islands Infernos (7:00 pm)

7th May 2025

· Leeward Islands Thunder v Windward Islands Infernos (7:00 pm)

9th May 2025

· Playoff – 2nd place vs 3rd Place (7:00 pm)

10th May 2025

· Final – 1st place vs winner of Playoff (7:00 pm)