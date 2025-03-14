Caribbean Airlines relaunches non-stop flight service between Fort Lauderdale and Montego Bay

The decision to restart the services was driven by customer feedback, highlighting the airline's commitment to listening to its passengers.

14th of March 2025

Caribbean Airlines relaunched its non-stop and direct flight services between Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Montego Bay, Jamaica on Tuesday, 11th March, 2025. Passengers onboard the flight from Fort Lauderdale to Montego Bay were welcomed with lively cultural and steelpan performances, marking the start of what is hoped to be a fruitful relation between the airline and the nations. 

This decision to restart the services was made by the airline based on the customer feedback, outlining the unwavering dedication of the airline to listening to its passengers. Emphasising on the relaunched route between Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale, the airline noted that it will offer 1323 seats per week in each direction. 

They further shed light on this route, stating that this reintroduction of flight services will play a significant role in providing seamless travel options to all the passengers, giving them an opportunity to reunite with family, friends, and the vibrant culture of Jamaica.

Grand welcoming ceremony 

The inaugural visit of the Caribbean Airlines was celebrated with a traditional water cannon salute. The welcoming ceremony was attended by several tourism delegates including the CEO of the Caribbean Airlines - Garvin Medera and many other delegates. 

All the tourism delegates shed light on the significance of new connection between Jamaica and Florida. They noted that these enhanced services would play a vital link in fostering ties and relations between both the respective nations.

CEO Garvin Medera on new route between Jamaica and Florida 

The CEO of the Caribbean Airlines, Garvin Medera shed light on the relaunch of the services and described it as another way of making it easier for the customers to get home. He emphasised on the services and called it a crucial component of Caribbean Airlines’ broader growth strategy, aligning with its strategic plan to expand and enhance connectivity across the region.

He emphasised on their plan, noting that they are committed to build upon the successes of 2024, ensuring sustainable growth and increased service options for its customers. CEO Medera further reiterated his commitment to providing convenient, reliable, and heartfelt service to the Jamaican family.

Ana Allen

