West Indies Cricket set to shine at 8th CWI/WIPA Awards Gala Honoring Legends and Rising Stars

The ceremony will celebrate the greatest achievements of West Indies players and honor the 50th anniversary of the iconic 1975 ICC Men’s World Cup victory.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) are all set to collaborate again to organize the 8th CWI/WIPA Awards Gala which will be held on Sunday, June 22, 2025 at the grand setting of Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle.

Honoring 50 years since the 1975 World Cup Win

According to the statement released the entire ceremony will be broadcasted across the Caribbean region. It will celebrate the greatest achievements of West Indies players and will honor the 50th anniversary of the West Indies’ iconic 1975 ICC Men’s World Cup victory.



In this regard, President of CWI Dr Kishore Shallow reported that the CWI/WIPA Awards Gala is a major event which brings to light the achievements of their players which in turn inspire fans in the Caribbean region and beyond.

“This celebration reflects our shared commitment to elevate the game and recognises the contributions of our cricketers. It is vital that we create platforms to honor their dedication and hard work, while also paying tribute to the rich legacy of our cricketing heroes from the past,” said President Shallow.

Furthermore, president and CEO of WIPA, Wavell Hinds reflected on the event’s significance. He said that this event shows the strong partnership between CWI and WIPA to recognize excellence in West Indies cricket.

Celebrating today’s players and legends of the past

Through the Awards Gala, they will celebrate the players who are currently playing and are making a name for themselves, while also paying tribute to the players of the past which has set the stage for today’s talent. This event reflects a common passion for greatness, harmony, and further development of cricket throughout the region.

The CWI/WIPA Awards Gala is more than an award ceremony. It’s a big, lively, Caribbean celebration of everything that makes West Indies cricket special— whether its past, present, or the future.

As of now, no information has been revealed on the host of the event, its broadcast partners, agenda, or name of the award receivers. The CWI and WIPS advised cricket fans to watch out for further news at their official site.