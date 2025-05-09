CWI announces squad for tournaments against Ireland and England

The squad features key players from recent home wins and marks the first limited-overs tour of the season.

West Indies Men’s Team will play against Ireland in three One Day International (ODI) matches scheduled from May 21 to May 25. This ODI series will be followed by a set of matches against England from May 29 to June 3, 2025. Cricket West Indies (CWI) unveiled the 15-member squad that will be participating in these tournaments.

The squad consists of some players who were instrumental in guiding the West Indies to victory in the home series against England and Bangladesh in late 2024. It will be the first limited overs tour during this season. This tournament will grant CWI the chance to work on their ODI squad before the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

Besides that, CWI disclosed that there will be some changes implemented to the coaching staff for the tour. Replacing James Franklin as the team’s new bowling coach is former West Indies fast bowler and 2012 World Cup Champion Ravi Rampaul.

West Indies CG United ODI Squad

Shai Hope (Captain)

Jewel Andrew

Keacy Carty

Roston Chase

Matthew Forde

Justin Greaves

Amir Jangoo

Alzarri Joseph

Shamar Joseph

Brandon King

Evin Lewis

Gudakesh Motie

Sherfane Rutherford

Jayden Seales

Romario Shepherd

Team Management Unit for CG United ODI Squad

Daren Sammy will lead the team as the Head Coach while Rawl Lewis will act as the Manager. The rest of the coaching staff includes Floyd Reifer as Assistant Coach for Batting, Ravi Rampaul serving as Assistant Coach for Bowling and Rayon Griffith who manages Fielding.

Working as medical and fitness staff are Dr Denis Byam as the Physiotherapist and Ronald Rogers as Strength and Conditioning Coach. Fitzbert Alleyne will join as a Massage Therapist. Moreover, Avenesh Seetaram will be joining as the Team's Analyst and Jerome Foster will take the position of Media and Content Officer.