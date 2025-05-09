CWI announces squad for tournaments against Ireland and England
The squad features key players from recent home wins and marks the first limited-overs tour of the season.
9th of May 2025
West Indies Men’s Team will play against Ireland in three One Day International (ODI) matches scheduled from May 21 to May 25. This ODI series will be followed by a set of matches against England from May 29 to June 3, 2025. Cricket West Indies (CWI) unveiled the 15-member squad that will be participating in these tournaments.
The squad consists of some players who were instrumental in guiding the West Indies to victory in the home series against England and Bangladesh in late 2024. It will be the first limited overs tour during this season. This tournament will grant CWI the chance to work on their ODI squad before the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.
Besides that, CWI disclosed that there will be some changes implemented to the coaching staff for the tour. Replacing James Franklin as the team’s new bowling coach is former West Indies fast bowler and 2012 World Cup Champion Ravi Rampaul.
West Indies CG United ODI Squad
- Shai Hope (Captain)
- Jewel Andrew
- Keacy Carty
- Roston Chase
- Matthew Forde
- Justin Greaves
- Amir Jangoo
- Alzarri Joseph
- Shamar Joseph
- Brandon King
- Evin Lewis
- Gudakesh Motie
- Sherfane Rutherford
- Jayden Seales
- Romario Shepherd
Team Management Unit for CG United ODI Squad
Daren Sammy will lead the team as the Head Coach while Rawl Lewis will act as the Manager. The rest of the coaching staff includes Floyd Reifer as Assistant Coach for Batting, Ravi Rampaul serving as Assistant Coach for Bowling and Rayon Griffith who manages Fielding.
Working as medical and fitness staff are Dr Denis Byam as the Physiotherapist and Ronald Rogers as Strength and Conditioning Coach. Fitzbert Alleyne will join as a Massage Therapist. Moreover, Avenesh Seetaram will be joining as the Team's Analyst and Jerome Foster will take the position of Media and Content Officer.
Latest
- Donald Trump announces "Full and Immediate Ceasefire" Agreement between India and Pakistan
-
Dominica: Clifton Back Road Project nears completion with 90% work done
-
Baseblue completes first ever LNG bunkering in Jamaica
-
St Kitts and Nevis pushes Geothermal agenda at High-Level U.S.–OECS Meeting
-
CWI announces squad for tournaments against Ireland and England
Related Articles
20th of August 2024
17th of June 2024
4th of January 2024
9th of January 2023
18th of December 2022
25th of September 2021