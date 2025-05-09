CWI announces squad for tournaments against Ireland and England

The squad features key players from recent home wins and marks the first limited-overs tour of the season.

9th of May 2025

West Indies Men’s Team will play against Ireland in three One Day International (ODI) matches scheduled from May 21 to May 25. This ODI series will be followed by a set of matches against England from May 29 to June 3, 2025. Cricket West Indies (CWI) unveiled the 15-member squad that will be participating in these tournaments.  

The squad consists of some players who were instrumental in guiding the West Indies to victory in the home series against England and Bangladesh in late 2024. It will be the first limited overs tour during this season. This tournament will grant CWI the chance to work on their ODI squad before the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.  

Besides that, CWI disclosed that there will be some changes implemented to the coaching staff for the tour. Replacing James Franklin as the team’s new bowling coach is former West Indies fast bowler and 2012 World Cup Champion Ravi Rampaul.  

West Indies CG United ODI Squad

  • Shai Hope (Captain)
  • Jewel Andrew
  • Keacy Carty
  • Roston Chase
  • Matthew Forde
  • Justin Greaves
  • Amir Jangoo
  • Alzarri Joseph
  • Shamar Joseph
  • Brandon King
  • Evin Lewis
  • Gudakesh Motie
  • Sherfane Rutherford
  • Jayden Seales
  • Romario Shepherd

Team Management Unit for CG United ODI Squad

Daren Sammy will lead the team as the Head Coach while Rawl Lewis will act as the Manager. The rest of the coaching staff includes Floyd Reifer as Assistant Coach for Batting, Ravi Rampaul serving as Assistant Coach for Bowling and Rayon Griffith who manages Fielding.

Working as medical and fitness staff are Dr Denis Byam as the Physiotherapist and Ronald Rogers as Strength and Conditioning Coach. Fitzbert Alleyne will join as a Massage Therapist. Moreover, Avenesh Seetaram will be joining as the Team's Analyst and Jerome Foster will take the position of Media and Content Officer.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

MV Beautranga to bring relief supplies for St Vincent and the Grenadines

MV Beautranga to bring relief supplies for St Vincent and the Grenadines

20th of August 2024

The Government of Dominica has made significant strides in managing and recovering from various challenges, including natural disasters and a global pandemic. This was announced by the Minister of Finance, Dr Irving McIntyre, during his budget address today.

Dominica’s economy defies global trends with 4.7% growth: FM Irving McIntyre

26th of July 2024

Antigua and Barbuda records mild earthquake of 3.5 magnitude. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Antigua and Barbuda records mild earthquake of 3.5 magnitude

17th of June 2024

Dominican Republic continues too grapple with child marriage, teenage pregnancies and cases of abuse. (Image Credits: Refinery29)

Women in the Dominican Republic continue to demand decriminalization of abortion

4th of January 2024

Pakistan residents protest against terrorism and lawlessness in South Waziristan Picture Courtesy: Twitter

Pakistan residents protest against terrorism and lawlessness in South Waziristan

9th of January 2023

Saint Lucia: HelpAWS highlights experience with sheltered dog ‘Buster’

Saint Lucia: HelpAWS highlights experience with sheltered dog ‘Buster’

18th of December 2022

Police officer shot and killed in Kingston, Jamaica

25th of September 2021

Saint Lucia projects 455 cruise calls for 2025, following record-breaking 2024 season

10th of April 2025