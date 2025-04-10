Saint Lucia projects 455 cruise calls for 2025, following record-breaking 2024 season

Saint Lucia welcomed over 700,000 passengers in the 2024 cruise season, marking the arrival of around 334 cruise ships. The island marks a major increase of 18% in the arrival of visitors, which highlights the growing demand of Saint Lucia among international visitors.

The figures were unveiled by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority during their participation at the Seatrade Cruise Global 2025, held in Miami, Florida. The Tourism Authority shed light on the significant growth in the arrival of visitors and aimed at exceeding all the marks in the coming year.

Saint Lucia’s vision for 2025 Cruise Season

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority shared their projections for the 2025 cruise season and said that they are aiming to mark around 455 calls, welcoming hundreds and thousands of passengers to the shores of the island.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority noted that they are making significant developments with a vision to make Saint Lucia a sought-after destination. The tourism authority mentioned about developing a world-class port infrastructure and reimagining Port Castries, aimed at improving the overall travel experience of all the cruise visitors.

Shedding light on their plans for the cruise tourism, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority aimed at constructing a new vendor arcade, a Fishermen’s Village at Banannes Bay, and a seaside boardwalk connecting Pointe Seraphine to central Castries, adjacent to the government buildings.

The Tourism authority said that the construction of all these projects is a part of their plan to modernize the cruise infrastructure, increasing the safety and improving the overall experience of the visitors. They reiterated their commitment to make significant efforts with a vision to enhance and elevate the cruise tourism of the island.

Saint Lucia’s participation at Seatrade Cruise Global 2025

Saint Lucia participated at the 2025 edition of Seatrade Cruise Global. The event was attended by several delegates led by Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Minister for Tourism. During the even he was joined by officials from the Saint Lucia tourism Authority (SLTA), including CEO Louis Lewis, Director of Global Marketing – Dexter Percil, the Community Tourism Agency, and making their debut at the event is the National Taxi Union.

The island’s presence at the Seatrade Cruise Global 2025 highlights a major push undertaken by the authorities towards elevating its position as a premier Caribbean cruise destination and strengthening its relations with the global industry leaders.