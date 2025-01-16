Saint Lucia welcomes over 7,000 passengers as 4 cruise ships dock in two days

The ports of Saint Lucia buzzed with thrilling activity, fun, excitement and entertainment as the nation welcomed around 4 cruise ships, bringing more than 7000 passengers in just a period of 2 days. All these cruise ships docked at different ports of the nation, with three anchored off at the Soufriere Coast for the first time and the remaining one at Point Seraphine.

Passengers onboard the vessels were welcomed with traditional steelpan and vibrant performances, celebrating the arrival of thousands of passengers. With the arrival of thousands of passengers, the local businesses marked a significant boost to their businesses, making the best of opportunities provided to them during these periods.

The vessels that were docked on Tuesday, include, Star Pride, Emerald Sakara and Ilma. Meanwhile, Arvia graced the shores of Point Seraphine on Wednesday, bringing more than 6000 passengers.

Arrival of three cruises marks huge development for Soufriere: Minister Hilaire

The Tourism Minister of Saint Lucia, Ernest Hilaire shed light on the arrival of three cruises at Soufriere and called it a significant development for the destination. He mentioned about the challenges faced by the destination in the recent years such as the devastating effects of the Hurricane Beryl in 2024 and reflected the commitment of the authorities to overcoming all those obstacles.

He emphasised on the increase in maritime activity and said that it has brough renewed energy to the local tourism sector. Expressing excitement on marking the busy day at Soufriere, the tour Operator, Augustin Williams mentioned about the surge in arrivals and called it a great initiative for the people of the destination.

The Admin Manager of Soufriere Regional Development Foundation, Cyril Saltibus credited the multiple stakeholders for this remarkable success. He also praised the Board of Directors of the Foundation for their swift action on infrastructure as well as the staff members for the cruise tourism revivals.

He also appreciated the Government of Saint Lucia and the Ministry of Infrastructure for ensuring that Soufriere is ready for the great Cruise Season. On the other hand, the tourism minister focused on the arrivals and aimed at enhancing both tourist and local experiences. Minister Hilaire reiterated his commitment to continuing to make efforts with a vision to boost the tourism sector and promote the diverse offerings of Saint Lucia.