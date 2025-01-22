Saint Lucia welcomes two cruise ships, hosting over 8,100 passengers

Saint Lucia marked the arrival of two cruise ships on Monday, bringing collectively more than 8100 passengers to the island nation. The ports bustled with several water activities and unlimited entertainment options, showcasing the best of Saint Lucia to the visitors.

Passengers onboard the vessels explored the natural beauty, vibrant hotspots, diverse attractions and rich culture and traditions of the island nation. The arrival of more than 8000 passengers also made the day busy and beneficial for tour operators, taxi drivers as they were busy in transporting these passengers.

The cruise ships that arrived at the shores of the Saint Lucia included, Marella Discovery, berthed at 3&4, while MSC Virtuosa docked at Pointe Seraphine. Captain, crew members, passengers onboard the vessel were welcomed with lively cultural performances, showcasing the essence of Saint Lucia.

MSC Virtuosa

MSC Virtuosa a Meraviglia-Plus-class cruise ship owned and operated by MSC Cruises. It is one of the newest and most advanced vessels in the MSC fleet. Vessel launched in 2021, is known for its luxurious features and top-notch amenities.

The cruise boats an array of the state-of-the-art facilities, including spa, gym, exceptional dining options and much more. It has five specialty restaurants, five main dining rooms, a 1,336-seater buffet and 21 bars and lounges. The cruise offers fine Mediterranean hospitality with a modern and innovative design.

Marvella Discovery

The Marella Discovery is one of the biggest ships in the Marella fleet, with highlights like an outdoor cinema, a rock-climbing wall, a mini-golf course, five-story atrium and an indoor pool. The vessel features new furniture, beds, fully renovated bathrooms, updated carpeting, and improved balcony furniture.

The ship has also been the winner of the 2016 Editors' Picks Awards for Best New Ship, and the move (in 2017) to the ship going all-inclusive has cemented its appeal as a great all-rounder accessible to most budgets.

The tourism authority emphasized on the diverse offerings of the vessels and added that whether a traveller is looking for relaxation or adventure, the MSC Virtuosa and Marella Discovery has something to offer to each passenger.