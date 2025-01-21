Saint Lucia welcomes over 8,000 passengers as three cruise ships arrive with grand celebration

Saint Lucia's Tourism Authority welcomed passengers aboard, highlighting the nation's beaches, rainforests, and attractions, and thanked them for choosing the island as their destination.

The ports of Saint Lucia buzzed with activity, entertainment and excitement with the berthing of three cruise ships, bringing more than 8000 passengers to the island on Saturday. Passengers onboard the vessel welcomed with a grand ceremony, steelpan performances, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the nation.

Out of three vessels, two of them docked at Point Seraphine, while the remaining one berthed at 3&4. The cruise ships that were docked at the shores of the Saint Lucia include, Resilient Lady, Spirit of Discovery and Britannia. “Hello to all aboard Spirit of Discovery, Resilient Lady, Britanna and Freewinds!”

Passengers onboard buzzed with excitement and entertainment

The tourism authority of Saint Lucia extended a warm welcome to all the passengers onboard the vessel and expressed excitement on showcasing the diverse offerings, warm hospitality, pristine beaches, lush rainforests and beautiful attractions of the nation. The authorities thanked the cruises as well as the passengers for choosing Saint Lucia as their destination.

The passengers buzzed the ports with excitement and entertainment as the authorities hosted several water-based tourism activities for the passengers, engaging them in the diverse offerings of the country. As per the details, the visitors enjoyed various activities and facilities of the country, immersing themselves in the vibrant culture and traditions of the nation.

The Minister of Tourism of Saint Lucia, Ernest Hilaire expressed excitement and delight on marking the arrival of all these vessels. He added that the cruise arrivals are always special to the nation, as it plays a significant role in boosting the tourism sector. Emphasising on the tourism arrivals, he aimed at exceeding all the records and bringing immense growth to the tourism sector.

Soufriere marked historic cruise day

The Soufriere port in Saint Lucia also marked a historic day in the cruise history as it witnessed the arrival of three vessels simultaneously. The vessels that were docked on the shores of Soufriere included, Ritz Carlton’s Ilma, Emerald Cruises’ Emerald Sakara and Star Pride of Windstar Cruises.

This is the first time that three cruise ships have simultaneously docked at the shores of Soufriere, marking a historic growth not only in tourism but also the infrastructure of the region. The tourism minister focussed on this remarkable growth and aimed at continuing to make efforts with a vision to promote Saint Lucia as a Caribbean destination.