West Indies Championship 2025 to return with eight teams competing

West Indies Championship is all set to return, scheduled to take place from 29th January to 12th April, 2025. The tournament will feature eight teams competing for the prestigious Headley Weekes Trophy and a prize money of US$250,000 for the winners, while US$100,000 for the runners-up.

The Cricket West Indies will continue with the eight-team format that was introduced by them in 2024. The participating teams include, Guyana Harpy Eagles, Barbados Pride, Combined Campuses & Colleges, Jamaica Scorpions, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, West Indies Academy and Windward Islands Volcanoes. All these teams will compete over 7 rounds of matches, providing an excellent platform for players to develop and refine their cricketing skills.

Schedule for Seven rounds of matches

The competition will kick off on 29th January with three action-packed rounds running until 15th February, 2025. All these matches will be hosted in the nations including, Guyana, Trinidad, St Vincent, and Antigua. The second block of matches will commence on 5th March with matches of fourth and fifth rounds, schedule to held in Barbados, Dominica and St Kitts and Nevis.

The final two rounds and the last phase of matches will be played in Antigua, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad from 2nd – 12th April, 2025.

Entire Schedule of matches (First – Seven rounds of matches)

1st Round (29th January – 1st February)

· Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Barbados Pride (Providence Stadium, Guyana)

· Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs CCC (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad)

· West Indies Academy vs Leeward Island Hurricanes (Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua)

· Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Jamaica Scorpions (Arnos Vale Sports Complex, St. Vincent)

2nd Round (5th – 8th February)

· Guyana Harpy Eagles vs CCC (Providence Stadium, Guyana)

· Barbados Pride vs West Indies Academy (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

· Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force (Arnos Vale Sports Complex, St. Vincent)

· Leeward Island Hurricanes vs Jamaica Scorpions (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

3rd Round (12th – 15th February)

· Guyana Harpy Eagles vs West Indies Academy (Providence Stadium, Guyana)

· Windward Islands Volcanoes vs CCC (Windsor Park, Dominica)

· Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

· Leeward Island Hurricanes vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force (Warner Park, St. Kitts)

4th Round (5th – 8th March)

· Jamaica Scorpions vs Guyana Harpy Eagles (Sabina Park, Jamaica)

· Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes (Daren Sammy Stadium, Saint Lucia)

· West Indies Academy vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force (Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

· Barbados Pride vs CCC (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

5th Round (12th – 15th March)

· Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Windward Islands Volcanoes (Providence Stadium, Guyana)

· West Indies Academy vs Jamaica Scorpions (Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua)

· Leeward Island Hurricanes vs CCC (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

· Barbados Pride vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

6th Round (2nd – 5th April)

· Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Guyana Harpy Eagles (Warner Park, St. Kitts)

· Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Jamaica Scorpions (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad)

· Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Barbados Pride (Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia)

· CCC vs West Indies Academy (UWISPEC, Trinidad)

7th Round (9th – 12th April)

· Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Guyana Harpy Eagles (QPO, Trinidad)

· Leeward Island Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride (Warner Park, St. Kitts)

· CCC vs Jamaica Scorpions (UWISPEC, Trinidad)

· West Indies Academy vs Windward Islands Volcanoes (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

Where these matches can be watched?

The cricket enthusiasts and lovers can catch every moment of all these matches. All these games will be streamed live on the YouTube Channel of Windies Cricket. Along with that, the www.windiescricket.com will also provide the detailed statistics and ball-by-ball update for the cricket lovers.

New Innovations in West Indies Championship 2025

The Cricket West Indies has also announced to implement several innovations in the 2025 edition of the West Indies Championship. The authorities have announced to use Kookaburra balls for two rounds and at least one pink ball day/night match per team. Along with that, the officials have also announced to mark the return of first innings points in drawn matches.

Shedding light on introducing new initiatives, the Director of Cricket West Indies, Miles Bascombe said that these innovations will broaden the experience of each regional player by providing them with many challenges. He added that these challenges would play a significant role in testing the players abilities, skills and techniques in various conditions.

Director Bascombe also mentioned about the return of West Indies Championship and called it a crucial player in the cricket development pathway. He added that this championship is a testament to their commitment to promote first-class cricket, creating a foundation for developing and enriching test cricketers.