CWI unveils vision to redevelop Coolidge Cricket Ground via CBI Programme

Cricket West Indies expressed its commitment to exploring how the nation's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme could support the redevelopment of Coolidge Cricket Ground.

28th of April 2025

Cricket West Indies expressed the need to redevelop Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua during their participation at the 25th Annual Citizenship by Investment and Investment Migration Conference (CIS25), held this week in Antigua and Barbuda. The CWI sees the redevelopment of CCG stadium as an opportunity to merge sport, culture, entertainment, and innovation. 

The Cricket West Indies noted that they are committed to exploring how the redevelopment of Coolidge Cricket Ground could be enhanced by the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme of the nation. 

CWI’s vision for CCG Stadium transformation through CBI Investment Programme

Shedding light on their vision, the CEO Chris Dehring noted that their aim is to turn Coolidge stadium into more than a cricket venue. He added that they see CCG as a dynamic, development hub that brings together sport, culture, and commerce. He therefore, aimed for the right partnership which could drive meaningful investment to the redevelopment of the stadium.

 Additionally, every year we broadcast cricket from the region to millions of viewers worldwide, many of whom the CBI programme could be of interest, said CEO Chris Dehring. 

The President of Cricket West Indies, Dr. Kishore Shallow also emphasised on the significance of Citizenship by Investment Programme. He noted that the CBI Programme has played a significant role in offering a valuable pathway for attracting meaningful investment into cricket and other areas of regional development. “It provides a platform to connect global capital with our ambitions to grow the game and foster the economic landscape of the Caribbean region,” noted Dr. Kishore Shallow. 

Cricket, an identity, a brand and global asset for Caribbean 

CEO Dehring emphasised on Cricket and described it as a more than just a game in the Caribbean. He called it an identity, a brand and a global asset, which not just promotes sporting industry but also attracts regional investment. He aimed at engaging high net worth fans through cricket, attracting capital that not only enhances cricketing infrastructure but also drives broader economic growth.

CWI Participation at Citizenship by Investment and Investment Migration Conference

The Cricket West Indies participated at the Citizenship by Investment and Investment Migration Conference (CIS25) and utilized the platform to present its evolving vision for cricket as a catalyst for sustainable economic growth across the Caribbean. All the delegates representing CWI participated in a high-level panel discussion and shared his insights into cricket’s global commercial growth. 

