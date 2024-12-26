Antigua and Barbuda: Rai Benjamin reconnects with his roots for off season training camp

Double Olympic Gold Medalist Rai Benjamin returned to his home soil, Antigua and Barbuda for conducting a special holiday off season training camp.

Benjamin touched down at VC Bird International Airport alongside Olympic Champion Coach, Joanna Hayes and teammate Vernon Norwood on Monday.

The Ministry of Tourism extended a warm welcome to Benjamin and his team members, making their arrival to the memorable.

Tourism Minister, Max Fernandez welcomed Rai Benjamin and fellow mates

Minister of Tourism of Antigua and Barbuda, Max Fernandez extended a heartfelt greeting and said that it is truly a privilege for him to welcome their son of soil back to the country.

He also wished a successful season and even greater accomplishments to Benjamin and his team for the upcoming season. The Minister also expressed pride and said that they are honoured to host such accomplished athletes in the country.

Minister Fernandez also shed light on the visit of these athletes and said that it outlines the growing reputation of Antigua and Barbuda as an ideal destination for people to train, relax or travel.

The Minister ensured to offer plethora of experiences to Benjamin and his team members so that they can prepare themselves along with enjoying and exploring the pristine beaches, natural beauty and vibrant culture and traditions of Antigua and Barbuda.

Rai Benjamin excited to return to home soil

Rai Benjamin was born in U.S.A to Antiguan immigrants Jeanette Mason Winston Benjamin. Winston was a professional cricketer who was a part of the West Indies squad that went undefeated for eight-straight years.

Benjamin expressed his excitement on returning back to Antigua and Barbuda and said that it is a unique opportunity for him to reconnect with his roots while preparing for future competitions.

He added that it is truly a great way for him to break the routine of being in the U.S. and enjoy some fun while staying focused for his upcoming challenges and tournaments.

His team member and another Olympic gold medalist, Veron Norwood also expressed his delight at visiting the twin-island nation for the first time. He said that it is a tremendous honour for him to be in the country.

Norwood further said that he is committed to work hard and enjoy the diverse offerings of the nation. He also appreciated the warm hospitality of the country and said that he is looking forward to enjoy everything that Antigua and Barbuda has to offer.

Rai Benjamin in Paris Olympics

Rai Benjamin led Team USA to Olympic Gold in the 4x400m Relay with a record of 2:54.43. He also defeated world record-holder Karsten Warholm of Norway to claim gold medal in the Men’s 400m hurdles by clocking the time of 46.46.