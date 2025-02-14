Portsmouth Welcomes MV Ilma Vessel on Inaugural visit

The first-ever visit of MV Ilma was celebrated with a grand welcoming ceremony, attended by several tourism delegates.

Portsmouth welcomed MV Ilma vessel, part of the luxurious Ritz-Carlton fleet as it made its inaugural visit to the shores of Dominica at the Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth on Wednesday, 12th February, 2025. The arrival of the cruise ship marks an exciting new chapter in Dominica’s tourism journey, with more global travellers set to experience the natural beauty of the island.

The first-ever visit of MV Ilma was celebrated with a grand welcoming ceremony, attended by several tourism delegates. The Mayor of Portsmouth, representatives from DASPA, Discover Dominica, and shipping agents of HHV Whitchurch came together for the inaugural visit of the vessel.

The vessel brought hundreds of passengers, who ventured around the island and patronised local businesses. Passengers onboard the cruise ship enjoyed and explored the vibrant culture and traditions of the island nation. The magnificent vessel which was launched in 2024, spans 790 feet, offers 149 luxurious cabins, five restaurants, seven bars, and houses 667 art pieces, including a Picasso.

The Parliamentary Representative for Portsmouth, Fenella Wenham expressed delight, stating that she is truly proud of see their town featured on the itineraries of such prestigious vessels. She noted that the arrival of such cruise ships outlines the growing appeal of Dominica as a premier cruise destination in the Caribbean.

Along with that, the island welcomed two more vessels on the same day, including MV Wind Spirit and MV Marella Voyager, bustling the ports with excitement and entertainment. Passengers enjoyed vibrant hotspots and diverse attractions of the country, marking the visit of the country ‘unforgettable’.

MV Marella Voyager

MV Marella Voyager is the second of two Century-class cruise ships operated by TUI Cruises. The cruise ship features a swimming pool and whirlpools – and a big show lounge. The cruise is currently on 7 days, round-trip A Taste Of The Tropics. The itinerary started on 13th Feb, 2025 and ended on 20th Feb, 2025.

Marella Voyager has a length of approximately 264 meters (866 feet) and a capacity to accommodate around 1,900 passengers. It has around 19 decks, 952 cabins, 16 restaurants, 10 bars, 1 pools and 10 lifts.

MV Wind Spirit

MV Wind Spirit is a sleek, 4-masted sailing yacht accommodating 148 guests. It features wide open, teak decks—quite unusual for small ships. The amenities of the cruise ships include, World Spa by Windstar, Watersports Platform, Lounge, Library, Pool, and Hot Tub. The Wind Spirit is on 14 days round-trip. The itinerary started on 1st February, 2025 and ended on 15th February, 2025.

MV Ilma

The MV Ilma is a passenger ship and the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s second new-build superyacht, which is owned by the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company. The superyacht features 11 decks with eight guest decks and can accommodate 448 passengers along with 378 crew members.