Jeff Bezos' Gulfstream G700 draws attention at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St Kitts and Nevis

The Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport has recently been a center of intense activity with the arrival of numbers of magnificent private jets. Of these airplanes, one has drawn particular attention, the bold Gulfstream G700 (N11AF), distinctively visible on the airport ramp. This VIP jet belongs to the owner of Amazon, Jeff Bezos.

The sleek-looking Gulfstream G700, which can travel at nearly the speed of sound is the newest and the fourth in collection of Amazon Founder Bezos. The other fleets in Jeff Bezos collection includes, two Gulfstream G650s and a smaller Pilatus PC-24. Shedding light on the arrival of the Jeff Bezos, the tourism authority said that the parking of his jet at St Kitts and Nevis’ airport outlines the growing reputation of the country.

They mentioned about the presence of Gulfstream G700 and said that it highlights the appeal of St Kitts and Nevis as a destination for high-profile visitors. Jeff Bezos, the owner of 4 private jets is considered as the second wealthiest person in the world, with a net worth of US$251 billion, according to Forbes and Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Features of Gulfstream G700 (N11AF)

The Gulfstream G700 is considered as the premier long-range business jet which is able to hit Mach 0.925, around 710 miles per hour. The spacious interior of the jet is outfitted with up to five living areas, including a private stateroom, dining area, a lounge and a crew rest area.

The cabin is fitted with leather seats, wood finishes and customizable inferiors. The jet has other facilities as well, including, kitchen, lavatory, high-speed WiFi, a circadian lighting system that mimics natural light, temperature control, fresh air circulation, and a whisper-quiet environment.

Arrival of rich and powerful people to St Kitts and Nevis

In the last couple of weeks, St Kitts and Nevis welcomed several rich, powerful and influential people who have been exploring the pristine beaches, exclusive resorts, natural beauty and rich cultural heritage of the Federation. The authorities expressed delight and are hoping to mark the busiest day and strong occupancy of hotels and resorts.

St Kitts and Nevis welcomed 8335 air arrivals

St Kitts and Nevis welcomed a total of 8,335 airline passengers onboard 265 flights, marking the highest number of passengers recorded in recent years. This remarkable arrival has surpassed the records set by the nation in the last years, outlining the interest and confidence of travellers in St Kitts and Nevis as a premier travel destination during the holiday season.