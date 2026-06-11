Rhapsody of the Seas brings over 2,300 passengers to St. Kitts’ Port Zante

The cruise ship’s arrival marks the first of nine scheduled summer calls between June and September, supporting tourism activity during the off-season period.

Basseterre, St. Kitts: Rhapsody of the Seas made its first summer call to St. Kitts’ Port Zante. It brought about 2,360 passengers on Wednesday June 10, 2026. The arrival marks the first of nine scheduled calls of the cruise ship between June and September. It also boosted local tourism.

"The vessel's arrival marks the first of nine scheduled calls by Rhapsody of the Seas between June and September 2026, highlighting the continued presence of cruise tourism throughout the traditional off-season" read a post by St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) said on Tuesday June 9, 2026.

The cruise ship reportedly departed from Antigua this morning and reached Basseterre Port Zante, where it spent an entire day and then left for Frederiksted in St. Croix in the afternoon.

“With 20 cruise ship calls scheduled for Port Zante during the summer period, St. Kitts and Nevis continues to strengthen its position as a year-round cruise destination while supporting visitor experiences, local businesses, and economic activity,” SCASPA noted further.

Passengers can enjoy popular attractions such as UNESCO-listed Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park and St. Kitts Scenic Railway, and multiple activities like scuba-diving, parasailing, and windsurfing. Visitors can also experience the local culture, try traditional foods, and shop in the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis, Basseterre.

Rhapsody of the Seas is a vision-class cruise ship which is operated by Royal Caribbean International and it was built in 1997. It can carry approximately 2,400 passengers, and offers a classic cruising experience, with multiple activities ranging from rock-climbing, spa, and dance club.