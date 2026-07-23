Zaine Frederick crowned Antigua Carnival Queen 2026 after dominant Pageant performance

Antigua & Barbuda: Zaine Frederick, representing Miss Furniture Gallery, was crowned Antigua Carnival Queen 2026 on Tuesday, July 21, after delivering winning performances across all competition segments. She also captured three judged awards, including Best Performing Talent, Best Interview and True to Theme.

Frederick won the Best Performing Talent award for her steelpan presentation. She performed in a Caribbean-inspired costume which consisted of orange-red ruffles, black accents, a sparkling tiara and an elaborate feathered headdress. During the performance, she changed into a sparkling silver two-piece ensemble with gold embellishments before continuing her routine.



She also won the Best Interview award. When she was asked how she would carry elegance on the Carnival road, she answered that elegance is not defined by appearance but by character. She said that people can remain authentic, confident and kind even while facing challenges in life.



Answering another question about redesigning Antigua & Barbuda’s education system, Frederick highlighted the need for entrepreneurship and financial literacy to be introduced at an earlier stage. Speaking from her experience as the owner of BeautyMark by Zane, she said that students should leave school with practical business skills as well as academic knowledge.



During the costume segment, she presented ‘Flora de Melodia - Island Bloom’, a design which was inspired by the hibiscus flower and created with her team. The costume featured shades of red, pink, orange and gold with hibiscus blooms, tropical flowers, roses, golden pearls, sparkling embellishments and an elaborate headpiece.



Frederick introduced the costume in an emotional manner. She said that the costume represented her personal journey after losing her mother.



She said, “Hibiscus’s vibrant colors represent the passion, strength, and joy that has shaped my journey. I have faced storms, but I still bloom. Losing my mother, my biggest supporter, was one of the greatest challenges I have endured. Yet, through that pain, I discovered that true elegance is found in how we rise, how we heal, and how we continuously choose grace.”



During the evening wear segment, Frederick first appeared in a black sequined mermaid gown before revealing a sparkling red illusion mermaid gown with crystal embellishments during her presentation.



The pageant was held under the theme ‘Rhythm of a Queen: The Beat of Her Journey’ as part of the Antigua Carnival 2026 celebrations. Frederick will now serve as the Antigua Carnival Queen throughout the festival.

Christine Powell, representing Miss ACB Caribbean, was named 1st Runner-Up while Aaliyah Taylor of Miss Cool & Smooth secured the 2nd Runner-Up position.



Powell also received the Best Costume and Best Swimwear awards, while Taylor won the Best Evening Wear award.



Among the unjudged awards, Queenella Williams of Miss Antigua & Barbuda Port Authority was named Miss Photogenic.



Denesha Samuel of Miss LIAT Air was named Miss Congeniality and won the People’s Choice Award.

The seven delegates who competed for the Antigua Carnival Queen 2026 title were:

Delegate #1 - Denesha Samuel - Miss LIAT Air

Delegate #2 - Kenesha James - Miss AllMart

Delegate #3 - Queenella Williams - Miss Antigua and Barbuda Port Authority

Delegate #4 - Christine Powell - Miss ACB Caribbean

Delegate #5 - Shaveesa Gasper - Miss Exotic Antigua

Delegate #6 - Aaliyah Taylor - Miss Cool & Smooth

Delegate #7 - Zaine Frederick - Miss Furniture Gallery