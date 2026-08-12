Caribbean Airlines Offers Lower Fares on Orlando-Trinidad Route

Caribbean Airlines is offering one-way fares from US$214 on Orlando–Trinidad flights during its five-day Travel Tuesday promotion, with travel valid through November 30.

12th of August 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines is offering discounted fares between Trinidad and Orlando in a five-day Travel Tuesday promotion. This will give travelers an opportunity to plan a Caribbean getaway during the September to November travel period.

The promotion runs from August 11 to 15, 2026, with travel possible from September 1 to November 30, 2026. According to the schedule, one-way flight tickets from Orlando to Trinidad are priced at US$214, while flights from Trinidad to Orlando start at US$284. 

Caribbean Airlines is using the discount as an opportunity for families, couples, and leisure travelers to secure lower fares for upcoming trips. This Travel Tuesday promotion is targeted towards people who want to plan a vacation after the summer school holidays.

When the kids go back to school, it’s your turn to get away! Book now and lock-in low fares between Orlando and Trinidad for that well-deserved escape! read the post shared by Caribbean Airlines on their official Facebook page.


This promotion follows other Travel Tuesday promotions by Caribbean Airlines targeting the Orlando - Trinidad route. Earlier in July, the airline was selling tickets from Trinidad to Orlando priced at US$338 one way and US$262 from Orlando to Trinidad till August 31, 2026.

The new August promotion offers a lower starting fare for the Orlando to Trinidad route. Moreover, the Lite promotional fares include taxes and are subject to availability and other terms and conditions.

The current flight details also show that there are several airlines operating between Orlando and Port of Spain, such as Caribbean Airlines, JetBlue, American Airlines, United and Copa Airlines.

Tickets are available on all Caribbean Airlines booking channels. These include the official website - www.caribbean-airlines.com, reservation call center, ticket outlets, and authorized travel agents.

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Ana Allen

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