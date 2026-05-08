Guyana: Motorcyclist killed in collision with lorry at Georgetown Highway Intersection

Police said the lorry driver remains in custody after the crash at the Mandela to Eccles Highway intersection left a 35-year-old motorcyclist dead on Sunday evening in Georgetown.

Guyana: A 35-year-old motorcyclist died on Sunday, May 3, after his motorcycle collided with a motor lorry at the junction of the Mandela to Eccles Highway and Rome Access Road in Georgetown. The driver of the lorry has since been detained by the officers for an ongoing investigation.

The dead victim has been identified as 35-year-old Andra Jnr Lewis, a resident of Guyhoc Park, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown. While the driver of motor lorry GAM 1442, has been identified as a 24-year-old man, resident of D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Sunday, at around 7:30 p.m., when the victim Lewis was riding his motorcycle CR 5455 along the highway when he suddenly collided with the rear side of a motor lorry, registered as GAM 1442.

The initial police reports claimed that the victim was heading south along the eastern drive lane of the Mandela to Eccles Highway, when suddenly the lorry which was travelling east along the northern drive lane of the Rome Access Road entered the intersection and blocked the path of the motorcyclist.

Following which the motorcycle of Andra collided with the left rear side of the lorry due to which the victim sustained multiple fatal injuries. The nearby people then immediately contacted the emergency Medical Technicians who on arrival examined the injured victim and officially pronounced him dead at the scene.

The officers then transported his body to the Davis Memorial Crematorium and Funeral Home Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the victim’s death.

Officers who responded at the scene have since launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and arrested the driver of the motor lorry. Police did his breathalyzer test but no trace of alcohol was found in his system.

However, the officers still detained him as they are still continuing their investigation into the exact circumstances of the incident.