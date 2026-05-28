Trinidad and Tobago: Man found murdered after distress call to Police, autopsy confirms violence

The post-mortem examination, carried out on Monday at the Forensic Science Centre, confirmed that ligature strangulation and multiple stab wounds caused his death.

Trinidad and Tobago: An autopsy conducted on Monday, May 25 confirmed that 35-year-old Adrian Peter Duff was tortured, strangled with a ligature, and stabbed multiple times.

His body was found in bushes days after he contacted police for help.

The post-mortem examination of the victim was conducted on Monday, at the Forensic Science Centre, which confirmed that ligature strangulation and multiple stab wounds resulted in the death of the male.

According to police reports, the officers started searching for the man on Monday, May 18, after he contacted the E-999 emergency line and desperately told operators that he was trapped somewhere and had been severely injured. He also told the officers that he had been chopped inside a cocoa field along Esperanza Trace by the attackers.

35-year-old Adrian Peter also gave one of his friend's number to the officers before the call was suddenly disconnected. Following which the officers immediately started a search for him along with his relatives.

During the search of the locality, the family members of the victim searched the area and became the first to locate Duff's burnt bicycle near a bushfire on Tuesday, along with a trail of bloodstains leading toward a riverbank, a rope and some pieces of wood.

Following which the authorities were contacted who searched the forested areas in the Caroni River off Esperanza and discovered the dead body of the victim hidden in bushes on Wednesday, May 25. The officers observed multiple chop wounds about his body parts including forehead, wrists, and arms, and a rope tied around his neck and feet.

This discovery brought a tragic end to the desperate search effort for the victim roughly 36 hours after he contacted the officers for help.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and are actively trying to determine the motive behind the attack. Officers are also urging people with information to assist officers if they have any information about the incident or about the suspects.