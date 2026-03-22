Belize woman recovering after stabbing as suspects remain on the run

A 32-year-old victim is in stable condition after being stabbed during an altercation at a Belize City shop.

Belize: A 32-year-old woman is still hospitalised but recovering well in stable condition, who was stabbed on Saturday evening, March 1, at a Chinese shop John Chinese Shop on King Street in Belize city, during an altercation. Reportedly, the police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The victim has been identified as a 32-year-old female, Shanda Shepherd, a resident of Mahogany Street Belize city.

According to Belize police reports, the incident took place Saturday, at around 6:45 p.m, when the female victim was buying stuff from the John Chinese Shop on King Street, and was approached by the two females from behind who seemed normal at first.

But the confrontation quickly escalated into an argument and later into a physical violence, during which one of the assailants took out a knife and pointed it toward the victim. But the scene escalated even more when the assistant attacked the victim with the same which resulted in serious injuries.

Following which, the people who were standing nearby contacted the authorities but before their arrival, both the female assailants fled the scene of the incident. On arrival the officers found the victim with multiple stab wounds about the body following which they quickly transported her to the Karl Heusner Memorial hospital.

Upon reaching the hospital, medical staff immediately took her to the emergency room where doctors treated her and confirmed her stable condition. The doctors told the officers that she has cuts on her upper left hand and the left side of her rib.

Since then, the officers launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. During the investigation, officers identified one of the suspects as Dawn Alvarez, who was accompanied by her sister.

Authorities stated that as of now both the suspects are on the run as they both fled the scene in the direction of King Street while police probing the matter. They also urged the people to help them in arresting the suspects by providing any information about them or regarding the incident.