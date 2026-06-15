Twin-engine aircraft disappears after leaving St Vincent, search ongoing

Emergency teams across Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean launched a search after contact was lost with a two-engine aircraft shortly after departure from St Vincent.

Trinidad and Tobago: A private aircraft went missing after leaving Argyle International Airport in St Vincent and the Grenadines for Tobago on Friday, June 12.

The Dominican Republic-registered Beechcraft 58P Pressurized Baron (registration number HI-1145) left the airport at around 11:52 am with two people onboard. It was bound to land at ANR Robinson International Airport in Crown Point, Tobago.

However, contact was lost with the aircraft shortly after 12 pm, while it was flying south of St Vincent’s airspace. It never arrived at its destination.

According to officials at Air Traffic Control in Trinidad and Tobago, the two-engine aircraft was flying under visual flight rules (VFR) at an altitude of 4,025 feet. Flight tracking also showed that it was traveling at around 142 knots before the transponder suddenly stopped transmitting. All the tracking information was lost shortly afterwards.

Minister of Civil Aviation Eli Zakour confirmed that emergency protocols were immediately followed after the contact was lost. “The Piarco Area Control Centre activated its emergency and search and rescue protocols, with all available ground stations and aircraft attempting to make either visual or voice contact with the aircraft,” he said.

Searches were carried out in the area where the plane was last spotted by the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, regional rescue parties, and both private and military aircrafts. Pilots in the region were also asked to look out for any signs of a crash or oil spill.

The authorities have not found any evidence indicating the aircraft’s location despite the continuous efforts. “This remains the highest priority, and all efforts between regional security services and air traffic services to positively determine the whereabouts of the aircraft continue in earnest,” said Zakour.

Former head of civil aviation Ramesh Lutchmedial explained that preliminary investigation suggested that the aircraft turned towards the southeast near Grenada before its transponder signal disappeared. He also noted that unlike large commercial planes, some smaller aircraft may have their transponders turned off by pulling a circuit breaker.

Investigations are still ongoing to find the aircraft and its occupants.