St Lucia Kings beat Antigua Falcons by four runs in CPL 2026 3rd match

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: St. Lucia Kings opened their Caribbean Premier League 2026 campaign with a four-run victory over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons on Sunday, August 9, at Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingston, St. Vincent. Their total of 187 for 8 was defended and the Falcons were restricted to 183 for 7 in 20 overs.



The Kings won the toss and chose to bat first. Andries Gous scored 82 from 51 balls to lead the innings. Gous hit six fours and six sixes before he was dismissed in the 18th over. Ackeem Auguste was the next highest scorer with 18 balls from 20 balls, as the Kings finished on 187 for 8 from their 20 overs.



Alzarri Joseph was the leading bowler for the Falcons, taking three wickets for 32 runs in his four overs, while Shamar Springer took two wickets for 39 runs.



The Falcons set a target of 188. Evin Lewis scored 48 from 24 balls, with two fours and five sixes, while Rankeem Cornwall made 27 from 13 balls and Tim Robinson scored 30 from 20 balls. The Falcons reached 65 for 1 in the powerplay and moved to 109 for 2 after 10 overs.



The Kings then pulled the scoring back in the middle overs as wickets were taken by Maheesh Theekshana and Rostin Chase. Theekshana finished with two wickets with two wickets for 18 runs, while Chase also took two for 18.



Joshua Bishop claimed one wicket for 37 runs. Lewis was dismissed by Bishop for 48, while Chase removed Karima Gore and Tajinder Singh as the Falcons lost wickets during the middle overs.



The Falcons were 145 for 5 after 16 overs and needed 43 runs from the final four overs. Fabian Allen kept the chase going with an unbeaten 28 from 17 balls, including a six and a four in the 19th over. With 13 runs required from the final over, Matthew Forde was given the responsibility of bowling for the Kings.



Forde conceded eight runs in the final over and two wickets were lost by the Falcons. Shamar Springer hit a boundary during the over, but the Falcons could only reach 183 for 7 from their 20 overs. The Kings therefore secured a four-run win, with Gous being named Player of the Match for his 82. The victory was the first for St. Lucia Kings in CPL 2026.



The 2026 Caribbean Premier League is the 14th edition of the tournament and began on August 7. Seven teams are taking part in this year’s competition, with the final schedule for September 20.



St. Lucia Kings are captained by Roston Chase, who also played a key role with the ball in Sunday’s match. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have been part of the CPL since 2024 and are playing their third season in the tournament.