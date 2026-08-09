Demerara Distillers to build new facility in St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Kitts and Nevis: Demerara Distillers (St. Kitts and Nevis) Limited (DDSKN) will build a new facility as part of its plans to expand operations in the country. The announcement followed a meeting between senior company officials and Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew on Thursday, August 6.

The meeting was held at Government Headquarters in Basseterre and focused on the company's expansion plans. Representatives of Guyana's BK Group of Companies also attended the meeting. Construction of the new facility was expected to begin later the same day.

DDSKN has been operating in St. Kitts and Nevis since 1996. The company has grown into one of the country's leading manufacturers and distributors of spirits and beverages. It manufactures several products locally and also distributes a number of Demerara Distillers brands, including El Dorado rum.

The parent company, Demerara Distillers Limited, is based in Guyana and is one of the country's largest manufacturing companies. It produces alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, food products and other consumer goods, with its products exported to countries across the Caribbean and other international markets.

The meeting also included representatives of BK Group, one of Guyana's largest privately owned companies. The group has investments in infrastructure, aviation, construction, mining, tourism, shipping and quarrying.

The project is expected to increase Demerara Distillers' operations in St. Kitts and Nevis, where the company has been doing business for nearly 30 years. The government has not yet released further details about the new facility, including the value of the project, its location or when construction is expected to be completed.

The latest development comes a few months after representatives of Demerara Distillers and BK Group visited St. Kitts and Nevis as part of a Guyanese private-sector delegation to discuss investment opportunities and business partnerships. The new facility is expected to be the company's latest expansion in the country.