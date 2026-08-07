Olivia Solomon Sets New Guyana U20 Record to Reach World Championships Semi-Finals

The 15-year-old clocked 2:06.55 to advance as one of the fastest non-automatic qualifiers, finishing as the 14th fastest qualifier overall at Hayward Field.

Guyana's Olivia Solomon has qualified for the women's 800 metres semi-finals at the World Athletics U20 Championships after setting a new national Under-20 record in the opening round at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old clocked 2:06.55 to advance as one of the fastest non-automatic qualifiers, finishing as the 14th fastest qualifier overall. The time lowered Guyana's Under-20 record in the event. Japan's Rin Kubo was the fastest qualifier after running 2:03.27.

Solomon, who won gold in the girls' 800 metres at this year's CARIFTA Games, will now compete in the semi-finals as she looks to secure a place in the final.

Guyana also had two athletes reach the 100 metres semi-finals, although both were unable to advance.

Onesi Dunn booked his place in the men's 100m semi-finals after finishing second in his opening-round heat in 10.38 seconds behind Brazil's Michael Cruz. Dunn returned later in the day and clocked 10.48 seconds in the semi-finals, ending his campaign after missing out on a place in the final. Jamaica's Gary Card won the race in 10.16 seconds, while Malaysia's Danish Iftikhar Muhammad Roslee secured the second automatic qualifying spot in 10.36 seconds.

Athaleyah Hinckson also progressed to the women's 100m semi-finals after finishing second in her heat in 11.31 seconds. She later ran 11.50 seconds to finish fourth in her semi-final, narrowly missing out on a place in the final.

Meanwhile, Gordon Thompson's championships ended in the men's 100m heats after he finished eighth in his race with a time of 10.77 seconds.

Solomon is among the 12 athletes representing Guyana at the World Athletics U20 Championships. The 15-year-old has represented the country at regional competitions and won the girls' 800m title at the 2026 CARIFTA Games before producing another strong performance in Oregon.

The World Athletics U20 Championships are being held from August 5 to 9 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The championships bring together under-20 athletes from around the world to compete across track and field events.