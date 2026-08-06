Caribbean Airlines Confirms Compensation After Orlando Flight Cancelled Over Technical Issue

Caribbean Airlines said passengers affected by the cancelled Orlando–Port of Spain flight will receive compensation under its policies after a technical issue grounded the aircraft and disrupted travel plans.

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has apologised to passengers affected by the cancellation of Flight BW485 from Orlando to Port of Spain after a technical issue forced the airline to cancel the service on Sunday, August 2. In a Customer Advisory dated August 4, the airline said affected passengers will be compensated in accordance with its established policies as it outlined the measures taken to return travellers to Trinidad.

The airline said the aircraft scheduled to operate Flight BW485 developed a technical issue before departure. It said the decision to cancel the flight was made because the safety of its customers and crew remained its highest priority.

"The safety of our customers and crew remains our highest priority. As such, the decision was made to cancel the flight. While we understand the disruption this caused, Caribbean Airlines does not compromise on safety under any circumstances," the airline said.

According to CAL, recovery efforts began immediately after the cancellation. Some affected passengers were accommodated on a scheduled service on Monday, August 3, while a dedicated aircraft was dispatched on Tuesday, August 4, to transport the remaining passengers to Trinidad.

The airline also confirmed that passengers affected by the disruption "will be compensated in accordance with the airline's established policies."

Apologising for the disruption, CAL said, "We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank our customers for their patience, understanding and cooperation, as our teams worked to restore their travel plans safely and as quickly as possible."

While the airline outlined the recovery measures, some passengers said they were dissatisfied with how the situation was handled. According to I.A.N. News, several travellers remained stranded in Orlando for more than two days and raised concerns about repeated delays and a lack of communication from the airline.

One passenger travelling with six children told the news outlet that passengers spent almost four hours onboard the aircraft before they were informed that the flight had been cancelled. The passenger said travellers were later accommodated at a hotel and provided with breakfast the following morning but were not given dinner. They also received a US$20 meal voucher at the airport.

The passenger also claimed that travellers were given several departure times on Tuesday before the flight was delayed again. The traveller said babies, senior citizens and passengers who depended on medication were among those waiting to return to Trinidad and called for better communication from the airline.

The disruption began on August 2 when Flight BW485 from Orlando to Port of Spain was cancelled after a technical issue was identified with the aircraft. While some passengers were accommodated on a scheduled service the following day, the remaining affected travellers were transported to Trinidad on a dedicated aircraft dispatched by Caribbean Airlines on August 4. Throughout the disruption, the airline maintained that it would not compromise on safety under any circumstances.