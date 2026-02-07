Barbados to build villages for seniors and people with disabilities: PM Mia Mottley

Construction of the first village for elderly residents is under way in St Philip, with a separate village planned for adults with disabilities to live with dignity and receive proper care.

Barbados: Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley addressed a public gathering on Wednesday night in Welchman Hall, St Thomas. She announced the government’s plan to build villages for senior citizens and people with disabilities in Barbados.

During the gathering on February 4, PM Mottley described this initiative as a part of the government's broader plan to improve care, expand housing, and strengthen legal protection for the elderly and vulnerable population. She said that the construction projects to support the growing population of senior citizens and adults with disabilities have already started.

The Prime Minister also commended the efforts of former St Thomas MP Cynthia Forde and Social Care Minister Kirk Humphrey in protecting the rights of senior citizens. “Cynthia Forde did great work helping us with the regime for protecting senior citizens in this country,” noted PM Mottley.

Ongoing and future developments

She also noted that work is being done in St Philip where construction of the first village for elderly residents is under way. The village will not be part of the new geriatric hospital on the ABC Highway. A special village for adults with disabilities will also be constructed, where they can live with dignity and receive the care needed.

PM Mottley also addressed the concerns of several parents whose children are disabled. She assured them that the government is working to find solutions to take care of these children as they grow into adulthood.

“This country must give those parents the assurance and comfort that we know how to help take care of your children when they become adults,” added the Prime Minister of Barbados.

Plans are also being made to build a senior citizens’ village in Edgehill, St Thomas, with work expected to begin by next year. A similar project will also be started in St George. She said that the government’s plan is to construct these villages parish by parish, starting at the local level. This will make it easier for people to access healthcare.

Elder Citizens Bill

The Prime Minister of Barbados also mentioned the Elder Citizens Bill, which will soon be presented in the Parliament by Humphrey. It will be a great step toward improving elderly care in Barbados. She explained that the population of Barbados is aging, with one in every four Barbadians expected to be over the age of 65 by 2050.

“Now we anticipate that we have to make some changes there because you need younger people to build a society, but what will not change is that with improving healthcare, we will have larger numbers of elderly people in this country than we would have had to deal with before,” added PM Mottley.