Dominica’s ports bracing for busy Week with arrival of over 13,000 passengers

Dominica is continuing to mark significant milestones in the cruise tourism as it is all set to welcome more than 13,000 passengers to the shores of the island. As per reports, around 8 vessels will dock at different ports of the island nation, berthing from 24th March to 30th March, 2025.

The ports of Dominica are expected to remain busy throughout the week, with the arrival of at least one vessel scheduled to dock each day in the ongoing week. The only day when the cruise ship will not berth at the shores of Dominica is on 26th March, 2025.

The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of around 7 cruise ships operated by MV Cruises and some other liners. This is expected to be a busy week at the ports of the island, beginning with the arrival of three vessels including MV Azamara Journey, MV Enchanted Princess and MV Star Flyer. All these vessels will bring more than 4200 passengers to the island, boosting tourism as well as enhancing the economy of the country.

Meanwhile, it will conclude with the arrival of MV Mein Schiff 2, bringing around 2900 passengers to the shores of the country. This busy week for the island would play a significant role in enhancing the local businesses, providing citizens with an opportunity to showcase or sell their locally produced goods and services, generating a large amount of revenue.

The Dominica Ministry of Tourism expressed excitement and aimed at offering a plethora of experiences to all the visitors. Sharing the comprehensive time-table of the cruise ship on their official Facebook handle, the tourism authority aims to showcase the best of Dominica, including the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests, vibrant culture and traditions of the island.

Weekly Cruise Schedule for Dominica (24th March – 30th March, 2025)

24th March, 2025

· MV Azamara Journey (764 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Enchanted Princess (3660 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

· MV Star Flyer (170 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

25th March, 2025

· MV Grandeur of the Seas (2440 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Bert

· Sy SeaDream 1 (116 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

27th March, 2025

· MV Viking Sea (1000 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

28th March, 2025

· MV Eurodam (2731 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

29th March, 2025 – 30th March, 2025

· MV Mein Schiff 2 (2894 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth