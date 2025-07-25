PM Dr Terrance Drew makes history as first Caribbean Leader nominated for 2025 MIPAD Lifetime Achievement Award

PM Drew made the announcement during a national press briefing on July 22, 2025, highlighting the importance of this international recognition.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has been nominated for the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award and Tribute by the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) - a global civil society initiative recognized by the United Nations. He will be honored with these accolades at MIPAD’s Recognition Weekend on September 26, 2025 at the Harvard Club in New York City, which will take place during the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

The announcement was made by PM Drew himself during a national press briefing held on July 22, 2025, and shared the importance of this international recognition. He is the first Caribbean Prime Minister to be nominated for these prestigious awards. With this recognition, he now joins a class of exceptional global figures whose work and legacy have built a transformational impact across the generations.

“I have been nominated to receive recognition by MIPAD, which is connected to the United Nations, to honour or to recognize leaders of African descent who are making significant strides to advance African peoples in the world. I think I will be the only Prime Minister in the region to do that,” said PM Drew during his national address at the press conference.

The MIPAD Lifetime Achievement Award is one of the initiative's highest honors, which was previously received by international icons like the former United States President Barack Obama, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, and WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

PM Drew, who is also St Kitts and Nevis’ Minister for Finance, National Security and Immigration, Health, and Social Security, has been widely acknowledged for his bold vision for the development of the Federation.

“Our size does not limit what we can achieve… We are small, but we tallawah,” said the Prime Minister while highlighting the significance of this recognition.

Moreover, this global recognition goes along with PM Drew’s success in strengthening St Kitts and Nevis’ international partnerships and presenting a progressive people-centered vision for a Sustainable Island State Agenda.

Also under his leadership, the administration has taken bold steps in the direction of reuniting with the African continent, while pushing for renewable energy, expansion of health care access, the modernization of infrastructure, and the promotion of inclusive economic growth.