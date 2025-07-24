PM Dr Terrance Drew announces major developments and future goals for St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew highlighted his government’s efforts for the betterment of the Federation during a press conference with Cabinet Ministers, held on July 22, 2025. During the briefing, he shared the administration’s progress and his vision for the future development of St Kitts and Nevis.

PM Drew said that his administration is pushing for real change and not just empty promises. He told the public that although the nation’s development started with many issues, they are approaching them with discipline and responsibility in an attempt to improve the lives of people across the country.

“In less than three years, we have taken bold steps to deliver the kind of governance that puts people first, you, our citizens and residents. And the results are unfolding before our very eyes, on our roads, in our schools, through our hospitals, and across our communities,” said PM Drew in his address.

PM Drew also noted that progress may be slow but it is real. “It may not always make headlines, but it changes lives. Today, as your government, we commit ourselves to work more going forward, because even as we celebrate how far we've come, we remain focused on how far we must go,” he said

Building Better Infrastructure

One of the main developmental goals that the government is working on is infrastructure. PM Drew shared that they are committed to modernizing the country. The infrastructure projects include a new desalination plant in Basseterre which is now 75% complete. Once open, this plant will bring clean and consistent water to areas like St Peters and Frigate Bay.

Another large-scale project is the development of the new Basseterre High School, which had faced years of delays and is finally seeing progress under the present leadership of PM Drew. He said that the groundwork is done and that work is in progress.

In addition, road repair works are also in progress in many areas which include Shadwell, Newton Ground, and White House Gardens. Also, great care is being taken to improve St Peter’s Main Road which has been neglected for too long.

Energy and the Environment

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis also highlighted steps being taken to achieve energy independence. The National Power Grid is in the process of modernization to improve power reliability. In Nevis, progress has been made in geothermal energy as five international companies are in the running for the drilling rights which have also secured $37 million in funding so far.

At present, the government is making an effort to train the local people for the green energy transition. Notably, 50 citizens are enrolled in the electric vehicle maintenance program and also a second group will soon begin solar panel training.

Empowering Citizens

The government is continuously working to provide job training and social support aimed at improving people’s lives. Some of the measures include the Aspire Programme which received over 7,000 applications, and the national minimum wage which went up to $12.50 an hour.

Also programmes like the Budget Boost Wallet and VAT relief have reached out to over 22,000 people. These initiatives are introduced to reduce the financial burden on families. Moreover, the government has been building more affordable homes. As of now, 183 new homes have been provided to families, and 79 more are in the works.